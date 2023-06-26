Farewell to Wolfsburg is approaching: Controversial Nmecha convinces BVB

Status: 06/26/2023 2:07 p.m

A commitment from Felix Nmecha is controversial among some Borussia Dortmund fans. The VfL Wolfsburg footballer had shared content on social media that was interpreted as homophobic and anti-queer. Now the BVB leadership is said to have met Nmecha.

According to media reports, the professional was able to convince the BVB delegation with Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke and President Reinhold Lunow that he supported the club’s code of values. In view of the upcoming transfer, Dortmund supporters hung a banner in front of the BVB office: “Zero tolerance for intolerance. Values ​​​​are not negotiable.”

BVB adopted the code of values ​​in November 2022, it should be “a model for the actions of each and every individual in the club”. Under the heading “Borussia connects” it says: “By this we mean club life and a society without racism, anti-Semitism, LGBTI+ hostility, sexism, violence and discrimination.”

Up to 30 million euros transfer fee?

The 22-year-old Nmecha aggressively promotes his Christian faith. He had caused a stir on the Internet because he had repeatedly shared posts that others interpreted as homophobic. In the meantime, the midfielder has deleted his posts and recently explained via Instagram that he loves everyone, does not discriminate against anyone and that he is neither homophobic nor transphobic.

He has now apparently convinced the BVB bosses, so nothing should stand in the way of a change. However, Dortmund will probably have to pay between 25 and 30 million euros. Nmecha is still under contract in Wolfsburg until June 30, 2025. Dortmund need reinforcements in midfield following Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid.

