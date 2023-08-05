Farewell voices of Luis Enrique, troubled waters at Psg – Football

“One for all and all for one”. After the rumors published by Marca about a possible earthquake at PSG, with the resignation of coach Luis Enrique even before the start, the Spanish coach – without directly denying or confirming – published a story on Instagram showing himself on the pitch in the company of his Parisian staff writing the motto of the Three Musketeers. An intervention that however does not clarify the will of the coach – even if many have read the words as a denial to the farewell – grappling with a Paris Saint-German in troubled waters between the Mbappè case and the corporate disagreements with the sporting director Luis Campos . Yesterday evening the online edition of Marca had relaunched the sensational indiscretion of an afterthought by Luis Enrique, ready to leave the French bench after less than a month. TO

The origin of the possible rethinking is the uncertainty around the future of Mbappè, excluded from the tour in Japan after the hard line of PSG who do not want to lose the striker who did not exercise the option on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 renewal until 2025. But that’s not all. Even the rumors about the possible farewell of sporting director Luis Campos (on a collision course with the number 1 of the Parisian club Al Khelaifi), the man who strongly wanted the Asturian in Paris, according to the Spanish newspaper, would also weigh on the possible rethinking of the technician. The fact is that today, through a post published on his social profiles, Luis Enrique wanted in a certain sense to silence the voices, with the motto of the “Three Musketeers”: “One for all and all for one!”. A message of unity, therefore, with a timing that is probably not insignificant.

That the waters at PSG are troubled is no mystery. The tug of war with Mbappè is also having a considerable weight on the pre-season appearances of the Parisians who have so far collected 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats. The possible farewells of other big names such as Verratti and Donnarumma weigh on the PSG and Luis Enrique would find himself dealing with a squad to be restructured in its key elements: the goalkeeper, the halfback and the star player. Trouble of no small importance for the Spaniard who, however, has made it clear that he intends not to give up.

