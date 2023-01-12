Today, Federginnastica’s first decision after the allegations of abuse. There is also the suspension hypothesis

The appointment is for 2 pm today, in the Sala Giunta del Coni, in Rome. On the program is the board of directors of Federginnastica convened specifically to discuss the fate of Emanuela Maccarani and her deputy Olga Tishina. It will be chaired by FGI number one Gherardo Tecchi in the presence of Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni. But Alessia Maurelli, captain of the blue team, will also be hosted, who has been fighting for days for the coach who has allowed Italy to reach goals it never hoped for. Alessia will be heard and then the letter written two days ago by the parents of the “ex Farfalle” will be read, ready to testify that their daughters have never suffered any harassment in the Desio Academy.

Accuse — However, the facts see the technical director and coach of the Azzurre at the center of two investigations, that of ordinary justice carried out by the Monza prosecutor’s office and that of sports justice. And the accusations are heavy, from “non-compliant training methods (…) putting in place psychological pressure” (Federal Prosecutor’s Office) to “vexatious behavior and psychological abuse against some athletes, all minors at the time of the events” ( Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office). She has always said she is innocent and ready to face trials to clarify her position. But what should the Federation do in the meantime? There are several factors at stake: there is the awareness that the accusations against Maccarani are very serious, there is the presumption of innocence, but there is also an Olympics still to be conquered (pass for Paris must be obtained at World Cup in Valencia at the end of August) and possibly to be played at its best. All considerations that will be made this afternoon and that can essentially lead to three solutions. See also Gymnasts scandal, Maccarani deferred: "Psychological pressures are being put in place"

Hypothesis — The Federal Council could decide not to touch Maccarani, keeping her for both roles (manager and coach of Italy), pending judicial developments: the sporting trial obviously has shorter times and could be resolved in 3-4 months, that of The Monza prosecutor’s office is slower but in order to violate the federal code of ethics, an indictment would be sufficient. Alternatively, one could choose to suspend her from the two positions, restarting with a new coach who can prepare the team with the right amount of time (possibly also with new athletes) for the August appointment. The third solution is to remove from Maccarani the role of technical director of Desio (the position could be taken on an interim basis by President Tecchi, at least until the next federal council scheduled for February 2) and to keep her as leader of the Azzurri. A hypothesis that Maccarani herself initially did not seem to like first of all, because it risks looking too much like a compromise, but just in the last few hours, the coach seems to have changed her mind and would be ready to accept only for the good of a group of girls who need to find balance and stability as never before. Pending the outcome of the trials, today is undoubtedly a key day for all Italian rhythm.

