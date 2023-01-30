Original title: Farmers Insurance Open Mobile Day Ram rose to second Dou Zecheng T39

(PGATOUR/Picture and Text) On January 28th, Beijing time, the second stop of the West Coast Swing Series, the only PGA Tour tournament with a final round on Saturday (local time) in the season-Farmers Insurance Open Mobile Day Tournament stop.

The last two rounds were played on the South Course of Torrey Pines Golf Course. 36-hole leader Sam Ryder surrendered 72 (E) to hold the lead (total score -12), with a two-shot advantage. The world‘s third Jon Rahm shot 66 (-6), and his ranking rose by 12 places to come to second place alone (total score -10). He is expected to achieve “three consecutive victories” and ascend to the world‘s first ! Tony Feiner shot a round-best 64 (-8) and rose to third alone (-8 overall).

Dou Ze scored 71 shots (-1), and his ranking rose by 15 places to T39 (total score -1). Yu Junan shot 70 (-2) and ranked T24 (total score -3).

Ram’s three-game winning streak! It is expected to ascend to the throne of the king of the ball!

Following the 67 (-5) in the second round,RamThe mobile day continued to work hard, surrendering a 66 (-6) with 1 eagle and 5 bird bogeys.After the first round, he was ranked T116 (total score +1) after 54 holes.alone second(total score -10), just two shots behind leader Ryder.

The last player who ranked outside the 110th place after the first round and finally counterattacked to win the championship was Ian Poulter at the 2018 Houston Open.

(Ram is aggressive)

As of this round, Rahm’s total score of the first 31 holes is +1, while his total score of the last 23 holes is -11.Lahm, who strikes late, is expected to win an astonishing record in his first PGA Tour and major championship (2017 Farmers Insurance Open, 2021 U.S. Open).Trifectaand alsoTenth individual PGA Tour title。

In the past ten years, there have been only two “miracles” in the PGA Tour that have won all three consecutive appearances, which were achieved by Rory McIlroy (2014) and Dustin Johnson (2017).

The number of chances to hit the PGA Tour three consecutive championships, the number of times achieved, and the percentage achieved (1997-present):

The Spanish Uranus, currently ranked third in the world, has maintained the world‘s number one throne for a total of 43 weeks. He reached the top for the first time in July 2020, and the last time he reached the top was from July 19, 2021 to March 26, 2022 , maintained for 36 consecutive weeks. Whether Lahm can reach the top after this game also depends on the final ranking of the world‘s No. 1 McIlroy in this week’s DP World Tour – Dubai Desert Classic. (Related link: Dubai Desert Classic extended to next Monday! Rory McIlroy 1 eagle 2 birds amazing audience! Wu Ashun T59!) Six kinds of achievements that can make Ram successfully reach the top: “Honestly, I’m very calm,” Rahm said after the game. “The pressure is obviously there, but I have won the last two appearances, so there is no reason for us not to believe that we can make another victory. I am whole Chow has a great swing and is getting better and hopefully tomorrow I can play what I need to do to win.” See also Summary of the fourth round of the Chinese League: Nantong Zhiyun leads Qingdao Youth Island with four consecutive victories to win the first victory – yqqlm In the final round, Lahm will start in the same group as Sam Ryder/Tony Faener. The kick-off time is 03:20 on January 29, Beijing time. Leader board A total of six players at the front of the leaderboard are within five shots of leader Ryder. (Ryder) Ryder surrendered 1 bird and 1 bogey 72 (E) and held the leading position alone (total score -12). He is expected to win his first PGA Tour victory. This is the first time in Ryder’s career that he has taken a 54-hole lead alone or tied for the first time. He has the opportunity to become the second player to win his first personal victory this season after Adam Swenson at the RSM Classic. (Fener) Feiner surrendered 64 (-8) with 1 eagle and 6 birds, which is the best result of this round and the best result in the South Course this week. Feiner, who was in the same group as Ram in the first round, also only ranked T116 (total score +1) after 18 holes. After 54 holes, he soared to third place alone (total score -8). He is expected to be the top player in the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open. The first player to win the championship after cutting the line after Brand Snedeker. Ren Sungjae, Colin Morikawa, Max Homa and Saif Tigara all ranked in T4 with a total score of -7. (Dou Ze cost round scorecard) Dou Ze made a 71 with 3 birds and 2 bogeys (-1), and his ranking rose by 15 places to T39 (total score -1). Yu Junan shot 70 (-2) and ranked T24 (total score -3). The two players are expected to achieve another success in the final round and win more FedEx Cup points and bonuses.Return to Sohu to see more

