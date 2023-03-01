The line Farmo Protein with a high protein content of vegetable origin, it is the latest important novelty of the gluten free and bio gluten free company from Lombardy.

Farmo Protein is a line of products indicated in particular for those who carry out physical activity at various levels but, more generally, for those who prefer a healthy lifestyle, following an increasingly popular trend.

Suits everyone lifestyle consumer, Farmo Protein offers a wide choice of nutritious and gluten-free foods, combining the principle of “eating better” with the pleasure of the palate, able to satisfy even the most gluttonous athletes. High in protein and with high nutritional values, they are a real reserve of energy when needed.

From the research and development of the Farmo laboratories today a diet rich in proteins takes shape in a mix of precious and balanced ingredients for the body, which provide a healthy energy contribution at any time of the day.

The pasta for example, it plays a fundamental role in the Mediterranean diet and, specifically, of an athlete.

Here then are the Penne from the Farmo Protein Line, a classic “first course” of traditional Italian cuisine, perfect for both simple dishes and special occasions. Gluten-free and based on protein and pea flour, they contain 30% protein and are easily digestible and assimilable, generating an immediate sense of satiety. THE Fusilli Farmo Protein lends itself to any type of recipe, from the simplest to the most delicious and refined thanks to their shape that allows you to wrap any type of condiment such as sauces, gravies and vegetables. With pea protein and pea flour, they are truly unique thanks to high nutritional values ​​and an incredible taste. Strictly gluten free, they boast 50% protein.

The sportsmen’s diet is punctuated by many pleasant moments. For breakfast, snack and coffee break, here are the sweet and savory hunger pangs, appetizing and appetizing. breadsticks e Crackers to always carry with you or to put on the table, prepared with ingredients rich in well-being such as lentil flour, rice flour and EVO oil, naturally gluten free. They manage to provide the right energy before a physical activity. For those who want a sweet snack, favored by gourmands who play sports during the day, Farmo has thought of Protein Choco Cookies, with 20 percent protein, covered in delicious chocolate chips. Based on rice flour, pea and milk proteins, soy-free and strictly gluten-free, they are born from the American tradition, but their taste is universal. Those looking for a wellness-oriented lifestyle will no longer be able to do without it!

In order not to give up good crusty bread or an Italian pride pizza, Farm Protein Bread & Pizza Mix is the incomparable blend of flours with 30% protein. Based on a balanced mix of healthy ingredients, such as corn starch, whole oat flour, milk proteins and lentil flour, Bread & Pizza Mix turns dreams into reality, allowing you to savor all the goodness of gluten-free bread and pizza free.

For a breakfast full of energy, for a hearty mid-morning snack or for an energetic snack, here is the mix of flours for Pancake from the Farmo Protein line with 35% protein and naturally gluten-free, based on pea protein and rice flour: it is able to satisfy all the daily needs of those who maintain an active life.

The rigorous selection of quality ingredients, the attention and care in food preparation, the ability to combine excellent energy, nutritional and organoleptic properties with refined flavors and inviting aromas: in a nutshell, the DNA of Farmo Protein. For Farm this means value of a brand.