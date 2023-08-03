Home » Faroe champions eliminated Sweden’s champion – sport.ORF.at
Champion KI Klaksvik from the Faroe Islands presented themselves again as a fright in the Champions League qualifier. After the team from the city of 5,000 had eliminated the Hungarian champion Ferencvaros Budapest, the Swedish champion BK Häcken was also overcome on Wednesday in the second qualifying round for the premier class.

Klaksvik celebrated in Gothenburg after a 4-3 win on penalties after 120 minutes it was 3-3. The first leg had ended goalless. “Tears. Tears of joy. What a team. what a club What a city. What a story. Great fan support. It’s incredible,” the club tweeted after the historic triumph.

In the third qualifying round there is another duel against a Scandinavian team, the Norwegian champions Molde FK are waiting. A defeat would see Klaksvik advance to the Europa League play-offs. Participation in a European group stage, with two defeats going to the Conference League, Klaksvik are the first team from the Faroe Islands to be sure.

Demir not in squad for Galatasaray win

The Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul, who prevailed against Zalgiris Vilnius from Lithuania with Mario Pavelic, were also able to celebrate. Without ÖFB kicker Yusuf Demir in the squad, Galatasaray won 1-0 in front of their home crowd thanks to a goal by Belgian Dries Mertens, in the first leg there was still a 2-2 draw.

