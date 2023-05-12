Fasano-Barletta: honoring commitments to the last

A beautiful sunny day welcomes us to Fasano for the last game of the season. Both opposing teams today have nothing more to ask from the championship, or rather Barletta would still be in the running for the playoffs, but apart from the relative value of the same, useful only to establish a ranking in case of any repechage, c ‘is a bit of disillusionment after a surprising first part of the season in which the team fought for a long time on equal terms with Cavese only to give up mentally in the final part. However, there is a derby to be honored in any case felt by both fans and this can be the real added value of this match, at least limited to the cheering factor, even if then inevitably the moods end up pouring from the stands to the field and also infecting the athletes .

The public from Barletta, flocked in mass, arrives well in advance at the “Vito Curlo” signaling their presence with the explosion of several firecrackers, outside the plant, in addition to the successive and repeated ignition of smoke bombs. Their sector, kissed by the sun, is full and offers an undoubtedly interesting view.

At the start of the game they welcome the team with the classic scarf and the lighting of red and white smoke bombs, dusting off a great classic of Italian cheering that has never faded and which fearlessly resists time and fashions. Or at least it resists where the scarf hasn’t been placed in favor of some designer item of clothing.

Powerful vocal support that never ceases, despite the fact that the sun becomes intrusive in the long run. There are other exploded firecrackers, smoke bombs and flags always blowing in the wind. Offensive and goliardic chants towards Fasano, reciprocated by the blue-and-whites, finally celebrations after the triple whistle with the team welcomed under the sector and invited to fight to the last, to win third place.

At the Curva Sud Fasano instead, beyond the ultras motivations, all that remains is to honor the last game of the season. The sector is not as full as in the recent past, but the central part is still as active and compact as ever. Nice slaps, repeated choirs and the usual Fasanese-born cheer, with which they did their impeccable duty right up to the end. Final thanks to the team and staff with a banner displayed at the end of the game and head ever more towards the future which, on the solid foundations of the popular participation of the fans in corporate life, can only reserve satisfactions.

Massimo D’Innocenzi