The atmosphere that reigns at the beginning of the match at the “Vito Curlo” is surreal, all the Fasano fans remember the historic old blue-and-white fan Vito Di Bari, who passed away in recent days. A bouquet of flowers and a personalized shirt, a gift from the blue-and-white footballers, is the ideal embrace with which they have gathered around the family, together with all the people of Fasano.

Contextually in the curve a flag covering the curve is unfolded with the writing horizontally “YOU ARE ALWAYS WITH US”with a star inside bearing the inscription on the perimeter “FOR YOU WHO WATCH US FROM UP THERE“, memory of all the Fasano fans who disappeared while in the background the song “Gli angeli” by Vasco Rossi, his favorite singer, is played, which has contributed to making the atmosphere and the memory of Vito even more moving, with all the spectators in feet to give him a long round of applause and with many of them struggling to hold back tears.

In Curva Sud the “Loose” in addition to the writing “FORWARD ULTRAS” with which they have identified since the beginning of the year, they are accompanied today, below, with a typical phrase of Vito, “FORBIDDEN TO TROWN ON DREAMS”, one of his mantra with which he encouraged everyone to pursue their goals without ever giving up. The initial chorus to be repeated, which lasted a long time and with good intensity, is dedicated to him.

The songs dedicated to the team, on the other hand, are at a good level, punctuated by the drum and accompanied by a continuous waving of flags bearing the symbols of the city and of the group, taking the opportunity in the meantime to welcome little Joele.

The first half slips away wearily and the hosts, even if dominating, are unable to convert the numerous chances into the net, thus ending the first half with goalless goals with the home fans who put in a good performance, while the visitors did not report fans in tow.

The recovery offers the same refrain of the first fraction with the home fans pushing the eleven onto the pitch in search of victory, missing for six days, against the bogeyman Francavilla in Sinni, yes embroiled in the fight not to relegate, but still able to beat the most popular seven days before Nardò, which is why the concentration is maximum.

A series of substitutions made by the home coach generates the advantage on a corner kick, sending the fans into raptures who, at the same time, remember the victory in the Coppa Molise of the Campobasso twins, victorious during the week also in the national phase against the Abruzzo side of Sambuceto .

There isn’t even time to indulge too much in the festivities that the guests reach a balance on a defensive inattention of the locals. There are just a few minutes left to go, but the home ultras push the team towards victory which, between hit woodwork and missed opportunities, still finds its realization four minutes from the end with captain Corvino, the new top scorer of the group, who after marking he looks to the sky in memory of everyone’s friend.

Among the last gasps of the race is the banner “WARS YOUR BLOOD OURS. ENOUGH DEAD AT SEA”, thoughts clearly addressed to the victims of the Cutro shipwreck.

The match therefore ends with the home team winning two to one, with the team celebrating under the sector, a now unexpected victory, pursued, stubbornly desired and achieved precisely in the sign of Vito, avoiding “trampling on dreams”.

Photo by Riccardo Dibiase