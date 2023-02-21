Paraphrasing the title, we can say that the intertwining of fashion, sportswear and sports marketing is increasingly dynamic and lively.

Today we report some events and activities that have been reported overseas, precisely in the USA, which show us how fashion brands are increasingly resorting to sports marketing levers or are always looking for a contact with the world of sport.

Indeed, in 2022, major sports and fashion have seen a number of intersections beyond team merchandising, including:

Serena Williams walked a Vogue runway shortly after announcing her retirement from tennis.

Ronnie Fieg, the founder of Kith, becomes the first creative director of the New York Knicks.

Nike’s opening of World of Flight, its first Jordan concept store, in the fashion capital of Milan.

These headline events indicate that fashion and sports have significant overlap for consumers. To capitalize on this, sports organizations are prioritizing partnerships with artists and fashion professionals to reinvigorate the world of sportswear.

Earlier this month, contemporary artists Al-Baseer Holly and Cristina Martinez created a capsule collection that blends their designs with NBA team logos.

The Isles Lab, the official store of the New York Islanders hockey team, is reimagining the concept of the team store. The store has been designed to offer a modern shopping experience and sells a unique combination of team merchandise, streetwear-inspired styles and luxury fashion items.

The influence of the fashion industry on the store is evident, as it was created in collaboration with Paul Price, former Chief Merchandising Officer of Burberry.

Ultimately, both sports and fashion companies have strong communities of loyal fans who can serve as brand evangelists. As the worlds of sports and fashion continue to intersect, opportunities for marketers to tap into these communities could be fruitful.