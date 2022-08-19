Home Sports fashion the fastest, in the ten nepas and reds
fashion the fastest, in the ten nepas and reds

fashion the fastest, in the ten nepas and reds

In the second session of the small, in Austria, the Roman of the Leopard is the fastest in front of Oncu, protagonist of a contact with Fellon, and McPhee. In the ten also Riccardo Rossi, 8th, while the world leader, Garcia, is 13th

Second dry Free Practice session for Moto3, which on the Red Bull Ring track manages to put on slicks and, consequently, to lower considerably in FP1 times. At the end of the afternoon session, Dennis Foggia, who with the Honda Leopard sets the benchmark of the day for the little girls at 1: 41.774.

Behind him is Deniz Oncu, second at 42 thousandths, but the protagonist of an eventful session. The Turk, in fact, first has a close exchange with David Munoz approaching the chicane, then falls into contact with Lorenzo Fellon who slips and overwhelms him at the corner entry: relaxing gestures between the two after the collision. Third John McPhee (Husqvarna Max Racing Team) at 0.049 ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki (+0,261) and Diogo Moreira (+0,306).

The list of the top 14 currently moving up to Q2 also includes: 6. Ayumu Sasaki (+0.311); 7. Stefano Nepa (+0.311); 8. Riccardo Rossi (+0.342); 9. Jaume Masia (+0.342); 10. David Munoz (+0.374); 11. Daniel Holgado; 12. Izan Guevara; 13. Sergio Garcia and 14. Kaito Toba. Thus the other Italians: 19. Andrea Migno; 25. Elia Bartolini; 26. Nicola Carraro; 29. Alberto Surra.

moto3, fp2 gp austria. the ranking

The classification of the Free 2 of the Moto3 GP of Austria.

  1. Dennis Foggia 1: 41.774
  2. Sea Pioneer +0.042
  3. John Mcphee +0.049
  4. Tatsuki Suzuki +0.261
  5. Diogo Moreira +0,306
  6. Ayumu Sasaki +0.311
  7. Stefano Nepa +0.311
  8. Jaume Masia +0.342
  9. Riccardo Rossi +0.342
  10. David Munoz +0.374
  11. Daniel Holgado +0.391
  12. Be Guevara +0.419
  13. Sergio Garcia +0.477
  14. Kaito Toba +0.705

