In the second session of the small, in Austria, the Roman of the Leopard is the fastest in front of Oncu, protagonist of a contact with Fellon, and McPhee. In the ten also Riccardo Rossi, 8th, while the world leader, Garcia, is 13th

Second dry Free Practice session for Moto3, which on the Red Bull Ring track manages to put on slicks and, consequently, to lower considerably in FP1 times. At the end of the afternoon session, Dennis Foggia, who with the Honda Leopard sets the benchmark of the day for the little girls at 1: 41.774.

lively uncle — Behind him is Deniz Oncu, second at 42 thousandths, but the protagonist of an eventful session. The Turk, in fact, first has a close exchange with David Munoz approaching the chicane, then falls into contact with Lorenzo Fellon who slips and overwhelms him at the corner entry: relaxing gestures between the two after the collision. Third John McPhee (Husqvarna Max Racing Team) at 0.049 ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki (+0,261) and Diogo Moreira (+0,306).

I received 14 — The list of the top 14 currently moving up to Q2 also includes: 6. Ayumu Sasaki (+0.311); 7. Stefano Nepa (+0.311); 8. Riccardo Rossi (+0.342); 9. Jaume Masia (+0.342); 10. David Munoz (+0.374); 11. Daniel Holgado; 12. Izan Guevara; 13. Sergio Garcia and 14. Kaito Toba. Thus the other Italians: 19. Andrea Migno; 25. Elia Bartolini; 26. Nicola Carraro; 29. Alberto Surra.

moto3, fp2 gp austria. the ranking — The classification of the Free 2 of the Moto3 GP of Austria.

Dennis Foggia 1: 41.774 Sea Pioneer +0.042 John Mcphee +0.049 Tatsuki Suzuki +0.261 Diogo Moreira +0,306 Ayumu Sasaki +0.311 Stefano Nepa +0.311 Jaume Masia +0.342 Riccardo Rossi +0.342 David Munoz +0.374 Daniel Holgado +0.391 Be Guevara +0.419 Sergio Garcia +0.477 Kaito Toba +0.705