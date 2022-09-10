Home Sports Fasola excluded from the Dakar “Inexplicable decision”
Fasola excluded from the Dakar "Inexplicable decision"

09 September 2022

For Fabio Fasola, legendary enduro rider, there is no room for the next edition of the Paris Dakar, which will start next December 31st. The announcement comes from the stainless rider from Voghera, 61, with a palmares that includes eight gold medals in the Six Days Enduro: “It would have been my fifth Dakar – Fasola says with a bit of bitterness – I had already sent forms and preliminaries registration, made the graphics of the bike and clothing and for some time I had entered training mode, with adequate physical and mental preparation. Unfortunately, I was not accepted ».

An exclusion destined to cause discussion taking into account Fasola’s highly decorated career: «It seems that this is the new course of the Dakar. The sending of the forms is equivalent only to a request to participate, it is at the total discretion of ASO (the organizing company, ndr) accept them or not. Since last year, they have included participation in two races of the World Rally as an access constraint for the Dakar. This decision sounds strange to me, considering that I have some Dakar on my back, and each participation has demanded a donation in terms of collarbones and irreparable damage. I wouldn’t say I lack experience and speed. The new fact concerns the maximum number of participants, which this year reaches 100 drivers. Few, I would say very few, compared to the legendary editions when it reached over 300. From this point of view, we are in the presence of a drastic change in the history of the Dakar, but isn’t this a contradiction with the original spirit of this race? ” “Asks the champion from Voghera. Fasola thanks those who supported him in these months of preparation: «I have to thank my friends, who would have participated directly in the project. Atmo, Brambati Spa, Simone Rugiati’s Food Loft, HP Performance Rigging, OMB, Sao Voghera, CJ Style, TGE, Ariete, Airoh ”. Having swallowed the bitter morsel, Fasola looks ahead: “As the next appointment, I will be at the start of the Africa Eco Race in March 2023, then a World Championship race”. –

