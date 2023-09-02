Fast Wi-Fi at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium from Extreme Networks

Manchester United fans attending matches at Old Trafford can finally take advantage of Extreme Networks’ new fast Wi-Fi capabilities. The installation of the new network, carried out in collaboration with Verizon Business, was completed in time for the new season. The connectivity supports the club’s innovative digital offerings, including mobile ticketing and member rewards, and provides the club with the best possible platform to explore new digital services to enhance the fan experience during matches.

Manchester United uses the ExtremeCloud IQ platform to gain visibility into network performance and management across the stadium, and ExtremeAnalytics solutions to better understand fan behavior and make better decisions on flows and commercial activity within the stadium .

New features at the service of fans include digital signage updated in real time and mobile scanning of tickets at the entrance to the stadium. Fans can also reliably access social media apps and stay in touch with friends and family during matches, as well as use the Manchester United mobile app to navigate the stadium or get match updates when away from home. place.

Manchester United’s IT team can instead use the information provided by ExtremeAnalytics on the performance of the WiFi network and the use of applications, which allow to identify the areas and times of greatest use to ensure a better quality of digital services. Finally, the ExtremeCloud IQ control panel offers the possibility to scale connections and automatically adjust network traffic flows according to the needs of the moment.