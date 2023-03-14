Dhe radical fasting cure, carried out without medical supervision and without a tried and tested concept, was a topic of conversation in my circle of acquaintances for a long time. Admiration, disbelief, incomprehension, but also serious concern. Some confirmed to me what I could observe on my own body: the ten kilograms of weight loss in the two and a half weeks of fasting resulted primarily from water loss and the breakdown of muscle mass. Because that’s how the body works. He only resorts to the nasty fat that you want to get rid of at the very end.

Isn’t fasting sustainable? Lost Love’s Effort? Vain suffering? I wanted to see that.