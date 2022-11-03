Original title: Fat Tiger 27+7 James quasi-triple-double Lakers in the magic ball to beat the Pelicans in overtime

On November 3, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, with the Los Angeles Lakers at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. After the whole game, the Lakers beat the Pelicans 120-117 in overtime and won two consecutive victories.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 27-23, 17-33, 35-26, 32-29, 6-9 in overtime (the Lakers are behind).

On the Pelicans side, Zion Williamson scored 27 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. In addition, Trey Murphy 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Valanciunas 9 points and 10 rebounds, Nagy Marshall 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, CJ McCollum 22 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, Jr. Larry Nance had 11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals, Derwent Graham had 4 points and 2 assists, Alvarado had 15 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, and rookie Dyson Daniels had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

On the Lakers side, James scored 20 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 blocks, while Brother Nongmei had 20 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks. Westbrook continued to come off the bench, scoring 13 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Matt Ryan became the savior hero. He made a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the final period of regular time to tie the game. He scored 11 points and 2 rebounds.

In addition, Lonnie Walker scored 28 points and 3 rebounds, Beverley scored 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and Reeves scored 7 points, 2 assists and 2 steals. Gabriel had 6 points and 4 rebounds, and Troy Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Game recap:

In this game, the Pelicans quickly exerted their strength at the beginning, Zion Williamson made a layup, but soon, Troy Brown also scored, and the Lakers responded. Since then, the two sides have launched a fierce tug of war, and the score is still tight in the middle of this section. McCollum succeeded in a jumper, and Westbrook assisted Lonnie Walker with a three-pointer. Later in the quarter, Murphy made 2 of 2 free throws, and the Pelicans once led by 7 points. The Lakers did not show weakness. Westbrook continued his good state of playing the ball and scored a three-pointer. Substitute shooter Matt Ryan also scored a three-pointer. After the single quarter, the Lakers temporarily led 23-27.

In the second quarter, Fat Tiger made a jumper, and James responded in the same way. Entering the latter part of the quarter, the Lakers set off a climax, Westbrook assisted James and succeeded in a dunk, James returned the favor and fed the cake to Westbrook to score a layup, Brother Nongmei made an alley-oop dunk, and Troy Brown and Walker made three-pointers one after another. , Among them, Walker’s three-pointer was still a hit at the buzzer. After a wave of climax, after halftime, the Lakers have overtaken the Pelicans by 12 points 56-44.

After changing sides to fight again, Brother Nongmei turned over and made a jumper, James also made a layup, and the point difference was still widening. But then, Fat Tiger scored a layup, CJ’s three-pointer and layup also hit, and the point difference returned to single digits. At the end of the third quarter, the Lakers responded with three consecutive hits on the inside, and stabilized the situation again. CJ made a layup, and after three quarters, the Pelicans were temporarily behind 79-82.

In the final quarter, the competition between the two sides became fierce. The game was back to even with 3:02 left. Beverley made a key steal, Reeves made 2 of 2 foul free throws, and the Lakers led by 3 points. At the critical moment, the fat tiger stood up. He first succeeded with a dunk, and then stormed to cause James to foul 2 of 2 free throws, and the Pelicans regained the advantage. But next, Daniels missed two key free throws and James grabbed the rebound. In the Lakers’ last attack, Matt Ryan made a magical three-pointer at the buzzer from the bottom corner, and the two sides tied at 111 and entered overtime.

In overtime, the Lakers were like a rainbow, Walker hit a three-pointer, Brother Nongmei made a tip-up + dunk, James made a layup, and his personal score was 20. After that, the Lakers held on to the victory. In the end, after the game was over, the Lakers beat the Pelicans 120-117 in overtime and won two consecutive victories.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, Nagy Marshall, CJ McCollum

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown

