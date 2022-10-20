Original title: Fat Tiger broke the Nets defensive line with one move to shock the dominant force and force Simmons to commit 6 fouls

On October 20th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued. The Pelicans beat the Nets 130-108 away to welcome the season. In this game, “Fat Tiger” Zion Williamson played a steal. He made 11 of 22 shots, scored 25 points and 9 rebounds, and also sent 4 steals.

Over the past year or so, doubts from the outside world have hit Zion like a tide. Due to the injury of the broken foot, Fat Tiger underwent surgery. However, after the operation, he still did not meet the actual combat standards because of his excessive weight, and he did not get permission to play.

However, during the more than 500 days of rest, Fat Tiger has not been abandoned. On the one hand, he is actively doing rehabilitation, and on the other hand, he begins to reshape himself physically and psychologically. By this season, Fat Tiger is back on the court, and his appearance has been completely new.

Coming to the opening game of the new season, the Pelicans played against the Nets away, and the Pelicans gave their opponents a dismay as soon as they came up.

Fat Tiger did not display his violent aesthetics at the beginning, but played a small technique of tandem organization. During the period, he fed Valanciunas to score. But once the Nets’ defense line is slack, the fat tiger will change the mode at the first time and start his own internal attack.

About 8 minutes into the first quarter, Fat Tiger scored three consecutive shots inside. It was also because of his three strong attacks that the Nets’ defensive position was gradually scattered…

In the following game, the Pelicans scored more easily, Alvarado’s breakthrough was successful, Yingge’s three-pointer also scored from the outside, and the point difference was quickly widened to double digits.

Of course, Fat Tiger was not alone. At the end of the first quarter, he once again drove at full speed to the inside confrontation and easily completed the layup. In just one quarter of the ball, the fat tiger led the Pelicans to take the lead in Brooklyn, and the fans of the Nets were even more silent in the face of such a strong performance of the Pelicans.

But Fat Tiger’s performance didn’t end. In the latter part of the second quarter, he exerted his strength again. Through a solid low-post request, he blocked Ben Simmons firmly behind him. Afterwards, he almost ignored Simmons’ defense, turned around easily to score at the basket, and caused Simmons to foul and score 2+1.

After this operation, Fat Tiger completely destroyed the Nets’ defensive confidence, and as the Nets’ defense leader, Simmons had already received 3 fouls early, and then he became more and more timid. Into the second half, Benxi also fouled out early.

Entering the second half, Zion became more and more at ease, and the points accumulated faster. With almost only one attack with the ball, Fat Tiger completely suppressed the defender against him. And the time came to the latter part of the third quarter. Since the rest of the Pelicans were also scoring, the space was further opened, and the Fat Tiger once again had the opportunity to score 2+1. In a single quarter, Fat Tiger scored another 11 points, and his personal score was already 20+.

You know, this summer, although the Pelicans and Fat Tiger completed an early contract renewal. But in the new contract, the Pelicans management also added restrictions on new season attendance and weight indicators out of concern. But just one regular season has proved that the Pelicans made a very wise decision.

Fat Tiger has made great strides in his recovery over the past three months, and now he hasn’t lost any of the feel on the court. After defeating the Nets to get a good start in this game, he injected a strong confidence into the Pelicans locker room. (Poirot) No sense was lost. After defeating the Nets to get a good start in this game, he injected a strong confidence into the Pelicans locker room. (Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: