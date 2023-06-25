Fatal accident at Mugello: the rider lost control of his Kawasaki on the straight

He has lost control of his Kawasaki on the straight of the circuit of Mugelloone of the longest and fastest of the world championship, where the MotoGp come to exceed the 350 km/h. A very strong impact, which cost the life of the 53-year-old driver. The fatal accident occurred on Thursday afternoon, while at the Autodromo di Scarperia a session was in progress free tests reserved for bikers private.

In 37 seconds paramedics intervened to rescue the centaur and, having immediately ascertained the seriousness of the impact, a few moments later two other health units arrived. The amateur pilot was transferred to ambulance in the intensive care unit of the medical Center of the circuit where attempts to stabilize the patient and recover him continued i parameters vitali. There was already one helicopter ready to transport the 53-year-old to the neighbor hospital Florentine of Careggibut the medical team at the Mugello circuit had to declare the driver deceased.

