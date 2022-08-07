Home Sports Fatal accident in Guidonia, a 32-year-old loses his life aboard a Quad – breaking latest news
Fatal accident in Guidonia, a 32-year-old loses his life aboard a Quad

Fatal accident in Guidonia, a 32-year-old loses his life aboard a Quad

Rome, 7 August 2022 – Fatal accident on Roman roads, tonight a 32-year-old lost his life aboard a Quad . The man lost control of the vehicle, carambulating on the roadway and then colliding with some cars. It happened in Villanova, in the municipality of Guidonia Montecelio near Roma . And, while the doctors tried to save the victim, badly injured, a friend has made the Quad disappear hiding it in his garage.

What happened: the facts

The driver, a 32-year-old Italian, was driving via Carlo Alberto when, for reasons still to be ascertained, he lost control of the Quad, thus crashing into other cars. The 118 health workers arrived on the spot and transported him to the Tivoli hospital where the young man died.

The carabinieri of the Guidonia lieutenancy, after starting the investigations of the case, discovered that the vehicle was not owned at del 32enne but of a friend of his of 28 who, after being called by 118 to the scene of the accident, had removed the Quad by hiding it in the garage . It also emerged that the medium was without insurance and for this he was kidnapped.

