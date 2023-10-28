Father and Son Duo Shine at National Intellectual Games in Hefei

Father-Son Duo Makes Waves at National Intellectual Games

Hefei City, Anhui Province – The 5th National Intellectual Games continued in Hefei City, Anhui Province, on October 27. Among the participants of the Sichuan International Checkers Team, the father-son duo of Zheng Ce and Zheng Yuanjing stunned the audience with their exceptional performance.

International checkers is an intellectual sport that has gained popularity worldwide. Zheng Ce, a professional three-dan player, began his career in international checkers after switching from playing Go. His extensive experience in Go allowed him to make rapid progress in international checkers, making him one of the top players in the country.

Born in 1983, Zheng Ce initially excelled in Go, becoming a professional third-dan player and representing the Sichuan Jiaozi team in the National Go League. He later switched to playing draughts and became the captain of the Sichuan team. In 2009, he won the National Open individual championship and became the first-ever national jumping champion.

Despite Zheng Ce’s achievements, he gradually faded out of competition after taking charge of the competition affairs at the Chengdu Chess Academy Competition Department in 2013.

This year, Zheng Ce made a comeback at the National Mind Games, accompanied by his 8-year-old son, Zheng Yuanjing. Zheng Yuanjing started playing draughts under his father’s guidance at the age of 4 and has since shown remarkable talent in the sport. At just 8 years old, he has already won numerous championships and medals.

Although it was Zheng Yuanjing’s first time participating in the National Intellectual Games, he displayed maturity and composure in his gameplay. Competing against players five to six years older than him, he played steadily and even secured his first victory in the fourth round.

While Zheng Ce suffered a defeat in the afternoon game on October 27, he was all smiles as he watched his son flourish. “This time, he is competing against older chess players. The focus is on accumulating experience and improving confidence. It’s a foundation for him to compete in future games,” Zheng Ce said.

International draughts has gained popularity in Chengdu, with many primary and secondary schools promoting the sport. Gao Shengjian, the head coach of the Sichuan international draughts team, believes that the team’s success will further popularize the sport in the region.

The Sichuan International Checkers Team aims to win gold medals in all the competitions at the National Intellectual Games. Gao Shengjian expressed confidence in their potential to succeed, stating, “We have the ability to win gold medals in the 100-square youth male and female individual and team competitions. Master Zhou Wei, a special-level player, has the ability to secure a top-three finish in the 100-square men’s individual event.”

As the father-son duo continues to make waves in the world of international checkers, their remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring players and highlight the growing popularity of the sport.

