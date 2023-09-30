Father and Son: Lionel Messi Watches as His Eldest Son Makes Debut for Inter Miami Youth Team

Like Father, Like Son… Lionel Messi Moves to the USA

September 29, 2023 · 1:40 PM

Lionel Messi, the legendary footballer, has made a move towards the United States in search of greater peace of mind after competing in the most demanding leagues on the planet for almost two decades. One of the primary reasons for his move is to spend more time with his family, especially his partner Antonella and their children. Messi has been seen enjoying himself with his loved ones and even attending his eldest son’s training sessions at the Inter Miami academy.

Thiago Messi, the eldest son of Leo and Antonela Roccuzzo, has recently become a member of the Under 12 category of the prestigious Inter Miami club. Despite recovering from an injury that prevented him from participating in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo and the classic match against Orlando City, Lionel Messi found time to support Thiago during one of his first official matches with the youth team.

Thiago recently joined the Inter Miami youth squad, less than a month after their arrival in the city. After several practice sessions with the team, Thiago finally made his debut in a friendly tournament against another local soccer academy called Doral Soccer Club. Lionel Messi proudly watched his son play, witnessing the exciting moment when the young Messi wore the pink jersey of the Inter Miami youth team and the iconic number 10, just like his father does in the first team.

This heartwarming coincidence between father and son has moved everyone who witnessed it. Lionel Messi’s dedication to his family and his involvement in his son’s training sessions demonstrate how he is making the most of his time in the USA. Fans and supporters are eagerly awaiting more updates on Thiago’s progress and the potential development of his football career.

The Messi family’s presence in the United States has sparked excitement among football enthusiasts. It is a clear sign that the sport is growing in popularity in the country, attracting some of the biggest names in the sport. Lionel Messi’s decision to move to the USA not only brings his talent and experience to American football, but also adds a touch of glamour and inspiration to the game.

As the Messi family settles into their new life in the USA, football fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments and thrilling performances from both Lionel and Thiago Messi. The future looks promising for the Messi dynasty, and football enthusiasts are fortunate to witness this incredible journey firsthand.

