Father of Colombian Soccer Star Luis Díaz Kidnapped: Intensive Search Operation Underway

Nearly 250 Colombian police and military personnel, led by the general director of the National Police, are conducting a search for Luis Manuel Díaz, the father of soccer star Luis Díaz, who was kidnapped along with his wife on Saturday in Barrancas, La Guajira, in northern Colombia. The couple was abducted at a gas station by two armed men on motorcycles and taken in their truck to an unknown location. The authorities began the search after the discovery of an abandoned vehicle on the outskirts of Barrancas. The soccer player’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued in an operation by the Army and the Prosecutor’s Office. President Gustavo Petro ordered the expansion of the search operation and offered a reward for information about the whereabouts of Luis Díaz’s father. Elite commandos from the Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion Directorate, jungle commandos, and soldiers are participating in the search by land, while helicopters and a ship from the Aerospace Force provide air support. Some individuals believed to be involved in the kidnapping have been identified. The Colombian authorities have not received any communication from the kidnappers. Criminal cells of FARC dissidents, the Clan del Golfo, and the ELN guerrilla group operate in the region where the kidnapping took place. The Technical Investigation Corps of the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia is also involved in the operation. The population of Barrancas held a demonstration demanding the release of Luis Díaz’s father, with people dressed in white and holding signs protesting against kidnapping. In addition, friends of the family held a sit-in in the city of Barranquilla.

