Father of Three Wins 77.1 Million Yuan with Wife and Children’s Birthday Numbers

by admin

Date: July 12, 2023

Hangzhou, China – In a remarkable stroke of luck, a father of three from Hangzhou has won a staggering prize of 77.1 million yuan in the Shuangseqiu lottery. Utilizing his wife and children’s birthdays, the lucky man purchased a ticket at the 33017233 Welfare Lottery Betting Station on Qianchao Road in Hangzhou’s Shangcheng District.

The winning numbers were drawn on July 11th in the 2023079th lottery of Shuangseqiu. Out of the 16 winning bets in the province, 15 were from Hangzhou and 1 from Taizhou. The Hangzhou winner had placed a 30-yuan single self-selection ticket with 15 times the bet, securing the first prize for 15 bets and earning a bonus of 5.14 million yuan. The total prize money amounted to a staggering 77.1 million yuan. The winning ticket in Taizhou, purchased for 812 yuan with the numbers “4 balls 29 balls,” yielded a prize of 5,372,513 yuan, including other awards.

The lucky father, known by the pseudonym Mr. Wu, arrived at the Provincial Welfare Lottery Center’s prize redemption hall in the morning of July 12th to collect his surprise prize. Overflowing with joy, Mr. Wu expressed his pride in winning such a substantial sum of money. He attributed his success to the special significance of the number combination he had chosen, derived from his wife and children’s birthdays. Mr. Wu has been playing Shuangseqiu since 2009 and gradually increased his involvement with various gameplay options.

At just thirty years old, Mr. Wu is already a father of three. Despite being separated from his family due to work commitments, he expressed his love and longing for them in this unique way. Over the years, his family has supported his passion for the lottery, but they have also advised him to approach it with rationality.

Excited about his victory, Mr. Wu wasted no time in sharing the news with his family members. However, considering the substantial amount of money won, he expressed his intention to carefully plan and use his newfound wealth.

This win is a record-breaking personal victory for any player in the province’s Welfare Lottery in 2023 and the fifth-largest jackpot in Zhejiang since the introduction of Shuangseqiu.

The remarkable story of Mr. Wu and his incredible lottery win serves as a reminder of the role luck can play in people’s lives. It also stands as a testament to the power of family and their unwavering support.

By Zhang Weili, Chao News·Qianjiang Evening News reporter, correspondent Ding Dian

Editor: Zeng Shaolin

