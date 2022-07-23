Home Sports Fati: Barcelona’s first goal in the new season to regain La Liga, it is my honor to wear No. 10 after Messi – yqqlm
Sports

Fati: Barcelona’s first goal in the new season to regain La Liga, it is my honor to wear No. 10 after Messi – yqqlm

by admin
Fati: Barcelona’s first goal in the new season to regain La Liga, it is my honor to wear No. 10 after Messi – yqqlm

Original title: Fati: Barcelona’s first goal in the new season to regain La Liga It is my honor to wear No. 10 after Messi

Fati: Barcelona’s first goal in the new season to regain La Liga It is my honor to wear No. 10 after Messi

Live it, July 23. In an interview with the American media TUDN today, Fati talked about Barcelona’s goals for next season, wearing the No. 10 jersey and other topics.

Barcelona’s goals for next season

Fati: The first goal is to win the La Liga title. We have not won the league for three years. This is unacceptable for Barcelona and we have to be aware of it. We are Barça and we have to fight for everything.

talk about new aid

Fati: A season is long, and having these great players will help us be more competitive.

Wear the Barcelona No. 10 jersey

Fati: No. 10 was worn by great players such as Maradona, Ronaldinho and Messi. For me, it’s an honor to wear it after Messi, my family is so proud of me and it motivates me to do better every day.

(where cold as silent)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The goal of the national football team remains the same, the team’s 3rd consecutive defeat, the coaching staff's voice is reduced.

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy