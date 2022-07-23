Original title: Fati: Barcelona’s first goal in the new season to regain La Liga It is my honor to wear No. 10 after Messi

Live it, July 23. In an interview with the American media TUDN today, Fati talked about Barcelona’s goals for next season, wearing the No. 10 jersey and other topics.

Barcelona’s goals for next season

Fati: The first goal is to win the La Liga title. We have not won the league for three years. This is unacceptable for Barcelona and we have to be aware of it. We are Barça and we have to fight for everything.

talk about new aid

Fati: A season is long, and having these great players will help us be more competitive.

Wear the Barcelona No. 10 jersey

Fati: No. 10 was worn by great players such as Maradona, Ronaldinho and Messi. For me, it’s an honor to wear it after Messi, my family is so proud of me and it motivates me to do better every day.

