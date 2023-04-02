Home Sports Favored Pardubice will welcome the defending champions from Třinec for the start of the semi-finals
Favored Pardubice will welcome the defending champions from Třinec for the start of the semi-finals

The main favorite and at the same time the winner of the regular season will compete with the defending champion in the first semi-final series of the play hockey extra league, in which Pardubice and Třinec will compete. While Dynamo will be aiming for their first finals appearance in 11 years, the Steelers last missed out on gold in 2017. The opening two games of the series will be played in eastern Bohemia, with the opening round scheduled for 5:00 p.m. today.

