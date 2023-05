Not many people expected his end in the 1st round of the tennis French Open. However, the current top ten in the tennis rankings, Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, followed up on the unsuccessful performances of the last few weeks, and he also recovered from the clay Grand Slam at lightning speed. But as it turned out later, the talented tennis player suffered from diarrhea during the fight with the Italian Fabio Fognini and was forced to play under pills due to persistent shoulder pain.

