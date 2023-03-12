“I have the best feelings. I would not like to stay with two titles, I want to win more,” Solnický was already looking to the future. After the final, the champion praised the new glass court on which the championship took place. “It’s really one of the best glass courts I’ve ever played on. I also liked the way the ball bounced off the glass a little further,” claimed Solnický.

“If I managed to get the final to the fifth set, I would definitely believe in myself and cheer myself up even more. Unfortunately, I made the last shot wrong, sent the ball down. This will haunt me for a long time, but I certainly learned from it,” described the key moment of the final, defeated Panáček, who reached his second national final.

So Solnický could celebrate. “Before the championship, I didn’t expect to play this well. In difficult moments, it was important to keep my head, I had to be very aggressive so that Marek couldn’t create much of the game,” claimed Solnický. “This year I played a step better than last year. If I keep my head, it’s hard to finish against me,” he boasted. champion.

Olga Kolářová won her sixth title at the national championship, defeating Karolína Šrámková. The 16-year-old talented squash player bravely defied the favourite. “It was physically very demanding for me from the beginning. There were long exchanges, Kája didn’t spoil anything, she definitely didn’t give anything up. She didn’t give it to me for free,” Kolářová, a three-time mother, evaluated the battle for the title. “This gold tastes great, I am very happy with it. I always dreamed of winning in front of the children at the moment when they would perceive it. And I succeeded,” added Kolářová, earlier Ertlová. See also Chinese Super League Comprehensive: "Leaders" Wuhan Three Towns Setback Again

“I am happy just to have reached the final. Olča plays excellent squash, it is admirable how she came back after three children and won another title,” Šrámková praised her defeater. And the national champion returned the compliment. “I hope that Kája is the future of Czech women’s squash. For the last ten years, I have been saying that I want , so that there are young girls who are going up. I am glad that it is so. I hope that more will join her,” stated Kolářová.

Mekbib claimed third place

Daniel Mekbib, a four-time domestic champion, won the bronze medal. In Sunday’s match, he defeated David Zeman 3:1 in sets. “I’m a little sorry that I lost one set, I lost my concentration. I was otherwise in control of the match, but I made unnecessary mistakes,” said the member of Viktoria Brno.