FC Barcelona: Barça is prematurely Spanish champion

FC Barcelona are crowned Spanish champions in the derby. Four days before the end of the season, the Catalans can no longer be ousted from first place in the table. Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice.

football Four games before the end of the season After a double from Lewandowski – Barcelona prematurely Spanish champion

Dhe FC Barcelona secured the Spanish championship early thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski. In the derby at city rivals Espanyol, Barça prevailed 4: 2 (3: 0) on Sunday evening and won their first championship title since 2019. Long-time Bundesliga professional Lewandowski (11th minute/40th) and full-back Alejandro Balde (20th minute) .) and Jules (53rd) scored the goals for the new champion. Javi Puado (73′) and Joselu (90’+2) scored for Espanyol.

Barça celebrate their early victory in the Spanish soccer championship What: AFP/LLUIS GENE

In the end, however, the goals conceded no longer prevented the Barça party. Four games before the end of the season, coach Xavi’s team is 14 points ahead of pursuers Real Madrid and can no longer be ousted from first place. “It all started last July. It was ten months of hard work and sacrifice. The fans and the club deserve it,” said Xavi about the 27th championship title for the Catalans. “It’s a great feeling.”

also read

Barça dominated the game from the start and made the decision before half-time. National goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen only had to intervene with a brilliant save just before the break, otherwise the guests hardly allowed anything. That changed after the change of sides. Although Koundé initially increased to 4-0, Barça then eased up. Espanyol still scored through Puado and Joselu and Ter Stegen had to intervene several times, but the clear victory was no longer in danger.