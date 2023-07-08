FC Barcelona Breaks the Bank to Sign Brazilian Wonderkid Vitor Roque

Title: FC Barcelona Sign Brazilian Football Prodigy Vitor Roque for Record-breaking Transfer Fee

Date: 2023-07-08

FC Barcelona has made a bold move in the transfer market by securing the signing of Brazilian football sensation Vitor Roque. The 18-year-old striker, considered one of the pearls of Brazilian football, has agreed to join Barcelona and is set to arrive at the club in January 2024.

News of Roque’s signing had been circulating for a couple of weeks, but further details have now emerged. Globoesporte has revealed the intricate figures of the transfer, suggesting that Barcelona’s financial situation remains strong.

According to Brazilian media reports, Barcelona will pay a staggering 74 million euros for the services of Vitor Roque. Of this amount, 40 million euros will be fixed for the signing, followed by 21 million euros in bonuses and sports variables. The remaining 13 million euros will cover commissions and taxes associated with the transfer.

Roque’s signing makes him the second most expensive transfer in the history of Brazilian football, surpassing the 72 million euros that Real Madrid is paying for Endrick. However, it falls short of Barcelona’s own record-breaking 88 million euro deal for Neymar from Santos.

The talented young striker has already agreed to a five-year contract with Barcelona, which includes the option to extend for an additional season. The contract also includes a termination clause set at a whopping 1,000 million euros. Roque can expect to earn approximately six million euros per season.

Roque had attracted interest from several top European clubs including Tottenham, PSG, and Manchester United. However, he ultimately turned down those offers in favor of joining Barcelona. As part of his contract, the Catalan club has included an economic bonus clause that will reward Roque if he becomes one of the three finalists for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

With Barcelona’s ambitious move to secure the services of Vitor Roque, the club is signaling its intent to build a strong team for the future. Football fans eagerly await Roque’s arrival, hoping that he will live up to the hype and contribute to the success of FC Barcelona on the global stage.