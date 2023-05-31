FC Barcelona | Busquets: “It’s normal that he wasn’t a media player”

Sergio Busquets, captain of FC Barcelona, ​​valued his time at the club in an interview with the club’s media

“In the locker room they made me doubt asking that I continue for another year, but I saw that it was the moment,” said the midfielder.

Sergio Busquets is experiencing a special week. The last of him as a FC Barcelona player. This Wednesday he will do an intimate farewell act, but before that he did an interview with Barça TV, where he talked about his career.

Busquets saw how the public chanted his name last Sunday against Mallorca, something unusual, but that the player understands: “I have not been very mediatic, my job was another. It is normal that the reference players are those who score goals, assists… it’s more showy for the fans, although the public have always respected me”.

Sergio highlighted the assessment of the culés looking back: “They see that someone is leaving the house, with a career and who has given everything. I have not left with a hat-trick, like Xavi, but winning the League and the Cup, as captain, fills me up. I leave full of general recognition and the satisfaction of having helped everyone.either. I have thought of the whole world before me. Satisfied, happy, full and privileged”.

emotional applause

In his last match at the Camp Nou Spotify he admitted that “It was emotional, although I also had a lot of peace of mind from the satisfaction of doing everything possible for my club. Leaving being important is something important. It was a beautiful moment to remember.”

Busquets wanted to “thank his teammates, the applause from the entire stadium was very emotional. Seeing the family in the stands, everyone on their feet, the rivals… There have been many years at the club, many things lived, titles, day to day, more difficult moments. youIt has all been a trajectory, a wonderful journey, I’ll stay with this”.

Relevo with Sergi Roberto

The moment of handing over the captaincy to Sergi Roberto admitted that “I saw that he had the bracelet when I was leaving, I looked for it and gave it to him. We were together in the field. AndIt’s a very cool photo for next year. What better captain than someone who loves the club and has had great experiences.

Of the season he exposed “two difficult moments, the elimination in the Champions League and the defeat at the Bernabéu in the League. In the Champions League we had bad luck with the group, injuries and some decisions that hurt us.”

Regarding the League, the captain indicated that “losing in Madrid was a turning point, we talked about what we could do better and we said things to each other’s faces. After the World Cup everything changed. We won the Super Cup with superiorityd. Everything was quite smooth, we recovered players, although some fell and we were very strong as a team”.

His balance was “a good season, with titles, an exceptional League. For young people, winning titles and Madrid in a final It will be an experience for the future and it will go very well”.

First step, the Red

His farewell ‘timing’ was marked: “I wanted to wait until the World Cup, it was clear that it was the last and close the folder of the selection. Focus on Barça and decide. In January I saw pros and cons. I spoke with my wife and it has not been easy. It’s the club of my heart, I’ve been here since I was 15, I haven’t moved.”

During this time “vI had to train, with my teammates and the staff telling me that I had to renew, at least one more years. They make you doubt. In the end you see things, you think differently and there comes a time when you say, I’ve been here for 15 years, I’m privileged, I’m at the best club in the world. So far”

Busquets recalled that “he had not won for three years, being important, as captain, with experience and I have tried to be empathetic, with a good functioning of the team. I would like a new experience, with the family. I put it all together and made this decision, which is the best.”