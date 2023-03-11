03/11/2023 – 07:01 am



Now it’s up to the proud Catalans…

The big FC Barcelona is accused by the Spanish judiciary. The Spanish media report unanimously. The serious allegations: corruption, breach of trust and forged documents.

Former club officials from the Spanish football flagship have also been charged. And ex-referee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Charge against FC Barcelona

The allegations are directed primarily against former club presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu (60) and Sandro Rosell (59).

It is about payments in the millions to a company owned by ex-referee Negreira up until 2018. At the time, Negreira was vice president of the referee committee.

The investigators have now come to the conclusion that the amounts served to favor Barça in the decision-making of the referees. This was announced by a judicial spokeswoman. Between 2001 and 2018, the club paid more than 7.3 million euros.

Spicy: Both sides have long since admitted that they had business connections. However, they reject the accusation of corruption.



According to Negreira, his company Barça only gave verbal advice on how superstar Lionel Messi & Co. should behave towards certain referees. The Catalan club also speaks of normal advisory services.

If the court finds that Barça has misconducted, severe penalties are to be expected. In comparable cases, there were judgments on fines, point deductions and forced descents.

Things are actually not going badly for Barça this season. Even if you are European after being relegated from the Champions League after two bankruptcies against the FC Bayern also had to give up in the hammer duel against Manchester United in the Europa League.

In the domestic league, Barça comfortably leads the table, is in the cup semifinals against Real Madrid and has won the Supercup.

Due to the indictment, however, the club is now faced with troubled times. Certainly not something that coach Xavi and his star ensemble can really use in the final sprint for the Spanish title…