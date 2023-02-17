The Blaugrana club is delighted with the Dane and already considers him a starter in the team

His performances as a blaugrana have not gone unnoticed in the Premier

Barça is going to need to sell this summer and is meeting with most of the agents of the first team players, although will not cross red lines at the exits except for multi-million dollar offers out of the market.

This Thursday there was a meeting with Ilhan Gindogan, uncle of Manchester City player and Christensen’s agent, who has aroused interest in several Premier teams. The Blaugrana club does not have him on the market under any circumstances and the idea is to start working on his future from next season.

the bet of Christensen He was from the sports area in a well-worked operation at the end of the contract. The Blaugrana club advanced to Chelsea and prevented his renewal in a management of the football director, Mateu Alemany, who was convinced of his performance.

Little by little He has become a key footballer in Xavi Hernández’s scheme and already has the starting band in important matches. His solvency has made him one of the best signings in terms of performance.

The performances of the Danish central defender are not going unnoticed in the market and there are several clubs that are interested in the player. Barça already knows this first-hand, but the answer is clear and goes through the continuity of Christensen, who contract ends in 2026 and has a clause of 500 million euros.

Christensen, a key player in Xavi’s Barça | EFE

Last week ‘The Athletic’ speculated about a possible interest on the part of Barça in making a profit out of this situation, but After the conversations held with his agents, it has become quite clear that he will not move from the Camp Nou.

It is also true that there is an English club that would be in a position to present a very important offer. Barça’s idea this summer is to sell some footballers, but that are not considered indisputable in the first team.

Xavi’s starting block would be untouchable today. In fact, in the case of Christensen The idea is to start talking about a new contract next season given that he has a long history in the club.