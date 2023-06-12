FC Barcelona completes its first transfer. Lewandowski will play with “Monster” Football

Although it has been less than a week since the last FC Barcelona game this season, the authorities of the team from Catalonia are already making plans for the next season. For a long time, the main topic in the media is the potential transfer of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich. However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, someone else will be the first reinforcement of the Catalans.

See the video

The Minister of Sport and Tourism focuses on youth. It presents a program of pro-health summer camps

FC Barcelona will have a new player. Mikayil Faye will go to Spain

On Sunday evening, a well-known journalist said the famous “here we go”. “Barcelona are ready to sign the talented centre-back Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija. Deal agreed, we start,” we read.

According to Romano Faye, he has also been linked with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, but eventually the player will join the Catalan team. The transfer fee is expected to be €5 million plus any bonuses, and the deal will be signed within days.

More articles with similar content can be found on Gazeta.pl

The 18-year-old Senegalese will first play for Barcelona’s second team, and when he gains the necessary experience, he will join the first team. The defender is considered one of the most talented players in this position. Despite his young age, he has already received the nickname “Monster”.

In February, Faye went from Senegal’s Diambars FC to Croatian second-league side NK Kustosija, with whom he signed a contract until the end of January 18, 2027. He made 15 appearances for Croatia in the spring, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He is also the youth international of Senegal. He made ten appearances for the under-17 national team.