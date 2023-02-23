FC Barcelona has been in a very bad financial situation for several months. Despite this, she spent a lot of money on new transfers in the summer transfer window. The team was joined by Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha. However, the Brazilian does not fully live up to the hopes placed in him and even his sale was considered to save the club’s finances. It turns out that not so long ago there was even a specific offer for him.

FC Barcelona could have sold Raphinha. Arsenal made a concrete offer

Despite the average disposition, the player still attracts interest from other clubs. According to the Spanish “Sport”, a few weeks ago FC Barcelona rejected the offer of Arsenal, who wanted to sign Raphinha after the fiasco of negotiations with Mikhail Mudryk. The Premier League leader offered €70m. According to the information provided by the same source, the transfer was blocked by Xavi. The trainer appreciates the technical skills and progress that the player has made in the defensive game, which is why he did not allow him to leave.

Raphinha played a total of 32 matches for the “Pride of Catalonia”, in which he scored 7 goals. The footballer moved to Spain last July when Barcelona paid Leeds United €58 million for him. He then signed a contract until the end of June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €50 million.

Xavi’s players will play their next match on Thursday, February 23, when they will face Manchester United in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League. A week ago at the Camp Nou there was a 2-2 draw, and the hero was the Brazilian, who scored an equalizing goal in the 76th minute. But then he was taken off the pitch and he didn’t like it very much.