Home » FC Barcelona | De Jong, MVP of the Joan Gamper Trophy
Sports

FC Barcelona | De Jong, MVP of the Joan Gamper Trophy

by admin
FC Barcelona | De Jong, MVP of the Joan Gamper Trophy

08/08/2023 and las 23:43 CEST

The blaugrana midfielder was named the best man of the match

The Dutchman and Koundé were the only players to complete the 90 minutes

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong he was undoubtedly one of the most outstanding players in Barcelona’s victory over Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy and as a result of his great performance he received the award for best man of the match from Estrella Damm.

Jofre Riera, sponsorship manager of ‘Damm’, was in charge of giving the footballer the trophy at the end of the match, moments before his teammate Sergi Roberto will raise the Joan Gamper Trophy.

De Jong and the French defender Jules Koundé were the only two Blaugrana players to They played the 90 minutes.

for the dutch It was not the first time who is designated the best player of the traditional summer tournament. In 2019 De Jong was already distinguished with the MVP in his first participation in the Joan Gamper as soon as he signed for Barcelona.

See also  Football: commitment perfect - Gündoğan to FC Barcelona

You may also like

Nikola Vlasic definitely commits to Torino

Australia at the meeting of the quarters, England...

Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez set to join West...

Carabao Cup: Stevenage 1-1 Watford (4-3 pens): Hornets...

A difficult match, a team performance and a...

Wolves: Julen Lopetegui leaves club with Gary O’Neil...

Kalajdzic-Club Wolverhampton part ways with coach

76ers and Clippers will talk again for Harden

Inter, Inzaghi asks for Morata in attack

immense enthusiasm in Kinshasa for the end of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy