FC Barcelona | De Jong, MVP of the Joan Gamper Trophy

08/08/2023 and las 23:43 CEST

The blaugrana midfielder was named the best man of the match

The Dutchman and Koundé were the only players to complete the 90 minutes

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong he was undoubtedly one of the most outstanding players in Barcelona’s victory over Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy and as a result of his great performance he received the award for best man of the match from Estrella Damm.

Jofre Riera, sponsorship manager of ‘Damm’, was in charge of giving the footballer the trophy at the end of the match, moments before his teammate Sergi Roberto will raise the Joan Gamper Trophy.

De Jong and the French defender Jules Koundé were the only two Blaugrana players to They played the 90 minutes.

for the dutch It was not the first time who is designated the best player of the traditional summer tournament. In 2019 De Jong was already distinguished with the MVP in his first participation in the Joan Gamper as soon as he signed for Barcelona.

