Mariona Caldentey, sad about her new injury, the third of this season

The Barcelona player will be away from the pitch for a few weeks

Marion Caldentey He has a new injury to the biceps femoris of his left thigh. It is low and its evolution will mark its availability, according to the medical statement of the FC Barcelona.

And although the time of withdrawal is not specified, he may be away from the pitch for a few weeks.

It is not the first injury he has suffered, since in September he was out due to a sprain in the ankle and in November he broke the biceps femoris in the other leg. A fateful season for the Barça player, who in her account Instagram wrote a bitter message:

“What happened to me on Friday was such a hard blow that even I would say unfair. My heart is inside And I can’t find the words to express how I feel. football is not only socceris my life. I have people around me who are lifting me up and giving me the strength to continue fighting day by day. Thank you”.

To end with a “And thank you spoons, for all messages. See the Barça”.