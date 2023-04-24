FC Barcelona | Ferran’s goal and goodbye to the ghosts

04/24/2023 at 06:30 CEST







providential victory of Barça in front of Atlético of Madrid in a key game to scare away possible ghosts and prevent them from Madrid peep, once again, the funk speech. Very hard-fought win. And it is that in the first part, equality was the predominant note. Atlético came out withdrawn but always ready to go out quickly and tremendously vertically looking for the goal of Ter Stegen.

Xavi opted again for the 4-3-3, but with Ferran Torres going inside, almost acting as second nine, and freeing up the band to facilitate the arrivals of Bucket. Of the notes to highlight: con Frankie Young the team gained a lot of fluidity, but the truth is that Araujo He was one of the players who made contact with the ball the most times and that is an indication that something was not going quite right. Many troops on the front line, but few spaces.

FERRAN AND PEDRI, TO THE RESCUE

Good first few minutes for Barça in the second half. And a surprise, both teams generated many scoring chances. Xavi’s accused lack of success in unlikely actions and Carrasco became a nightmare for the Barça defense.

The improvement of the team is evident in every way with the recovery of Frankie y Pedribut yesterday he highlighted in a special way the figure of Raphinha. I would almost dare to say that he played his best game as a Barça player. And not only because of his offensive facet but also when it comes to running back and multiplying in defensive aid.

On the negative side, it should also be noted that the drought of Lewandowski another day continues, although he was very participative and will surely recover his idyll with the goal. One more victory, even if it was by the minimum, and the feeling that the team remains solid at the back and has largely recovered from the lack of creativity in attack.