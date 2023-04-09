The Valencian referee will be in charge of directing the blaugrana duel against Girona

Among his controversies stands out the disallowed goal against Messi that left Barça without the league title in 2014

FC Barcelona and Antonio Mateu Lahoz will cross paths again this Easter Monday in the match to be played at the Spotify Camp Nou against Girona, corresponding to matchday 28 of La Liga. It will be the third match in which they meet this season, after the 0-3 against Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán and the 1-1 in the Barcelona derby against Espanyol.

Everyone knows Mateu Lahoz’s way of refereeing: he always opts for dialogue -sometimes in an excessive way- and bets on a continuous and more permissive game. No interruptions, some of them clamorous. Unlike other referees with a more authoritarian attitude, the Valencian is always committed to explaining his decisions to those involved.

This way of acting has supporters and detractors, although more and more of this second group. The truth is that since his debut refereeing in the First Division in 2008, there have been more than 200 matches directed, making him one of the most popular and charismatic ‘referees’ of the championship.

Mateu Lahoz has directed 48 parties to the FC Barcelonawhose balance is as follows: 34 wins, six draws and seven losses; The Blaugrana team being the second in the League that has refereed the most times, behind Atlético de Madrid (52). He has shown the culés 154 yellow cards, six expulsions and five penalties in favor; while for his rivals he has shown 134 yellow cards, four expulsions and eight favorable maximum penalties.

An error that cost a League

Barça and Atlético de Madrid played for the league title on the last day of the 2013/14 season, with Mateu Lahoz as a referee. The blaugrana needed to add the three points to win the title, while a defeat or a draw would mean the championship for the colchoneros. Those of ‘Tata’ Martino went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Alexis Sánchez, but Godín placed the tie at the restart.

A few minutes later, Leo Messi scored a totally legal goal, but Mateu decided to cancel it for offside. The replays confirmed that Messi was ahead, although the ball did not come from Cesc Fábregas, but from Diego Godín, so the goal should have gone up to the Camp Nou marker and the League title, to the showcases of the Blaugrana museum.

Years later, the Valencian recognized his mistake and the apologies he offered to FC Barcelona for his mistake were made public. “I wish the VAR had been there”he later acknowledged.

“He can’t speak”

Another ‘liada’ of Mateu Lahoz with Barça occurred in a duel against Sevilla at the Camp Nou in 2019. The game was already seen to be judged at 4-0 and Valverde opted to make Ronald Araujo’s debut effective with the first team, after Todibo’s injury. The Uruguayan central defender committed a foul on Ocampos in a one-on-one match against Ter Stegen and the Valencian referee did not hesitate to show him the direct red card.

In these, Dembélé appeared -who began his third season as a blaugrana- and Mateu understood that the Frenchman was saying “very bad”. Immediately afterwards, Ousmane was expelled immediately. All the striker’s teammates couldn’t believe it. Piqué explained to the referee that he had said “very badly” and Messi asked him directly “what did he tell you?” To the referee’s response, Messi insisted: “he doesn’t know how to talk, he doesn’t know how to talk!”. The marker did not move, but Barça ended up with nine players.

card dance

The last match led by Mateu Lahoz against Barça also ended in controversy. It was on December 31, 2022 in the Barcelona derby at the Spotify Camp Nou, against Espanyol. The Valencian broke his record for cards shown: 17 yellow cards, two red cards (as a consequence of the double yellow cards) and another expulsion corrected by VAR. In fact, seven of the eight cards shown to the blaugrana were for protesting.

“I like it, he whistled me a lot as a player. He talks a lot and this is positive. The referee is a judge and can’t be nervous, and he isn’t. It’s difficult to be a referee, he argues for you. I like it a lot “, said Xavi Hernández in the preview of the match against the blue and whites. At the subsequent press conference “He is a referee who transmits the sensation of having control of the matches, but today it was not like that. Don’t blame him, the draw is our fault,” she argued.

Once again, he was the protagonist again, hogging all the spotlights and leaving neither one team nor the other happy. Curiosity arose his previous match in charge was in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and the Netherlands he showed 17 yellow cards and one red (Fruit of a double reprimand).