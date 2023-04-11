“Winning the League is very important and you have to value it. There are many who haven’t won it, I’m the first”

“If we are first it is because of the defensive work of the team”

Jules Koundé did not hide his disappointment that left the draw between FC Barcelona and Girona (0-0) in the dressing room. All in all, the French defender valued the team’s trajectory, leading by thirteen points behind second-placed Real Madrid, and with the title within reach.

The Frenchman regretted not having been able to take advantage of the gift that the white team gave them on Saturday with their defeat against Villarreal: “It is a disappointment, because we wanted to win and leave Madrid fifteen points behind“, but he considered that the team deserved something more against Girona: “We have played a lot in their field, we have pressed well, recovering balls up, but we have lacked precision in the last pass and in the last kick”.

“We are disappointed, but it is one more point. There are ten games left and we are going to go for them”, assured a Koundé who valued the League title: “Winning the League is very important and you have to value it. There are many who have not won it, I am the first and we are not going to lift our foot”.

The French defender did not forget the other challenges that remain for the team in this League in addition to sealing the title: “There are also good things. I have in mind the record for goals conceded and points. If there is a lack of motivation, that is a plus The team follows the same path, wants to win and score points”.

Koundé highlighted those 21 clean sheets and those nine goals conceded that are on their way to turning Barça into the best defensive team in the entire history of the League: “The key is not to concede and If we are first it is because of the defensive work of the team. We press well and when you leave a clean sheet you have a better chance of winning.”