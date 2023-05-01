FC Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, 15 years old – the amazing debutant

FC Barcelona continues to rush towards the championship. In the thrashing of Betis Sevilla, coach Xavi made a very special debut possible. Lamine Yamal, just 15, steps onto the Camp Nou pitch.

Dhe FC Barcelona has taken the next big step to the championship title in the Primer Division. The Catalans won 4-0 (3-0) against Betis Sevilla on Saturday evening and defended their lead over pursuers Real Madrid. But the evening at the Camp Nou in Barcelona was also special from another perspective. Lamine Yamal made his league debut for Barcelona in the closing stages. The only 15-year-old talent wrote history with it.

Yamal, who according to FC Barcelona is the youngest debutant in the club’s history in the Primera División, came on in the 83rd minute – for his 18-year-old team-mate Gavi. “I really liked him. I told him to try something,” reported coach Xavi after the historic debut. “And he did, at 15 years old, imagine that. He is special. He almost scored another goal and almost submitted one.”

Former world and European champion Xavi knew what he was talking about. The now 43-year-old coach of FC Barcelona began his own great career in the legendary Catalan youth department “La Masia” – just like the young Spaniard Yamal, who is considered the next great talent from the Catalans’ talent factory. “He can become a very special player. He’s not scared, he’s got talent and he played some excellent final passes,” said Xavi after the home win over Betis, which also included Robert Lewandowski’s goal. “.I think he has a lot of potential and can be important. He’s a natural. He doesn’t look like he’s 15 – he’s a lot more mature.”

Barcelona still have eleven points more than Champions League winners Real Madrid. The royals had previously rehabilitated themselves thanks to a hat-trick by striker Karim Benzema for the severe bankruptcy in Girona and won 4-2 (3-1) against promoted UD Almeria.