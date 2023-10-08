FC Barcelona Looks to Secure Second Place in Visit to Granada in LaLiga Clash

FC Barcelona Returns to Action in LaLiga EA SPORTS 2023/2024 with Crucial Match Against Granada

FC Barcelona is gearing up to resume its LaLiga campaign this Sunday as they visit Granada in Los Cármenes. The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. CEST), and Barcelona will be aiming to secure three points to maintain their position in the standings.

After Girona’s narrow victory against Cádiz, Barcelona finds themselves in a battle for second place, as they are unable to catch up to league leaders Real Madrid, who have strengthened their position with a resounding win over Osasuna featuring an outstanding performance by Jude Bellingham.

With several key players sidelined due to injuries, Xavi Hernández’s men face a daunting challenge against Granada. The absence of Robert Lewandowski, in particular, poses a significant setback for the Blaugrana.

As the match approaches, there are several uncertainties surrounding the starting lineup for both teams. Granada is expected to line up André Ferreira in goal, with Ricard, Torrent, Ignasi Miquel, and Neva forming the defensive line. The midfield will consist of Callejón, Sergio Ruiz, Gumbau, and Bryan, while Uzuni and Boyé are likely to lead the attack.

For Barcelona, Ter Stegen aims to secure his third consecutive clean sheet against Granada. The German goalkeeper has been instrumental in Barcelona’s recent performances, particularly in their last match against Porto. Facing threats from Uzuni and Boyé, Ter Stegen’s outstanding form will be crucial for Barcelona’s success.

Xavi might opt for changes in the defensive setup, possibly resting Joao Cancelo, who has featured heavily in recent weeks. Ronald Araújo could return to the starting lineup as the right back, while Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen are expected to form the center-back pairing. Alejandro Balde is likely to occupy the right wing.

In midfield, there is a possibility of Fermín López making his first start for Barcelona, potentially granting rest to the ever-present Gündogan. Oriol Romeu could take up the pivot position, with Gündogan and Gavi accompanying him as interior players.

Up front, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Joao Félix will spearhead Barcelona’s attack. With Lewandowski sidelined, Torres is expected to fill the void as the central striker, while Yamal and Félix will operate on the wings.

With the stakes high, Barcelona will be eager to secure a victory against Granada and solidify their position in LaLiga. Supporters eagerly await the clash between these two formidable sides.

