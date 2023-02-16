13:23 TWO DANGERS FOR THE CAMP NOU BAND Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho They are two of the great threats of a Manchester United that is going through its best moment of the season without a doubt. The Englishman has 13 goals in 15 games after the World Cup and the feeling that he is in the best moment of his career. For his part, Garnacho acts as a luxury substitute. No player in the entire Premier League has participated in more goals (two goals and two assists) that the Argentine attacker coming off as a substitute. Two fire tests that will measure the best defense on the continent that is forming a trident (Araujo, Christensen and Kounde) almost intractable under the command of the record manMarc-André Ter Stegen.

12:52 RECOMMENDATIONS TO GO TO SPOTIFY CAMP NOU Barça already announced weeks ago that will impose more drastic measures of those that were carried out up to now in a match like this afternoon against Manchester United, considered high risk. Among other things, all those subscribers who want to transfer their subscriptions to another member or fan who are not the holders of the card, will have to formalize this assignment through a form in which the name and ID will be indicated of the person who will use the season ticket in this match. 📢 IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR THE PUBLIC OF THE #AllMUFC More details pic.twitter.com/6MD1oqk8it — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 14, 2023 Read all the recommendations for going to the Camp Nou, here. See also Ambrovit Garlasco, there is the first hitter

12:23 FRENKIE, WITH THE SPOTLIGHTS UP the one of Frankie De Jong It is one of the proper names of the tie. The dutch rang loudly to land at Old Trafford this past summer, in a Manchester that continues without hiding its desire to be able to count on the player. “I don’t know why he couldn’t convince him, really. Frenkie is an incredible footballer for any club. He has unique strengths, If you have him with you, you will always have a much stronger team.” Erik Ten Hag assured yesterday about a De Jong who is more key than ever in Xavi’s scheme and who can act as one of the differential elements of the confrontation.

12:04 ALERT GAVI Gavi is warned of a sanction and in case of seeing the yellow this afternoon will not be able to play next Thursday’s second leg at Old Trafford. As in LaLiga, the squad player is one card away from suspension, which puts Xavi on alert, even more so with Busquets’ injury.

11:33 EIGHT MATCHES IN PLAY Besides of Barça – Manchester United, another seven games will be played in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs. In search of a place in the round of 16, where eight other teams are already waiting (Betis, Real Sociedad, Arsenal, Ferencvaros, Friburgo, Feyenoord, Saint-Gilloise y Fenerbahçe). Ajax – Union Berlin (18:45h)

Salzburg – Rome (6:45 p.m.)

Shakhtar Donetsk. Stade de Rennes (18:45h)

Sevilla – PSV (21:00h)

Juventus – Nantes (9:00 p.m.)

Sporting de Portugal – Central Jutland (21:00h)

Bayer Leverkusen – Monaco (9:00 p.m.) See also Armani Trophy, show in Porto Cervo with the Superyacht regattas

11:10 ATYPICAL SCHEDULE The match will be played at 6:45 p.m. at the Camp Nou Spotify. An atypical and unusual schedule for Barça fans. The new reality of Xavi’s men in the Europa League makes you experience situations never seen before. It can be seen in Spain through Movistar Champions League and Movistar+.

10:52 THE UNITED, WITH A LOT OF GUNPOWDER AND MANY LOWS For their part, United arrives at the Spotify Camp Nou undefeated in their last six games, although with seven casualties that condition Ten Hag’s eleven. The casualties of Eriksen, Van de Beek, McTominay y Sabitzer reduce a center of the field that will be commanded by Casemiro and Fred. Martial y Antony neither will they be finally available for a Manchester that has a lot of gunpowder in attack. Rashford, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes y Weghorst aim to be from the game, with Grenache waiting on the bench. The one who will not be there is Lisandro Martínez. The Argentinian center-back is serving a sanction and will have to leave his place in the center of defense to Luke Shaw.