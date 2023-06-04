Home » FC Barcelona news | Barça travels to Japan with Julián Araujo
by admin
06/05/2023 at 00:26

CEST


The Mexican will be able to debut against Vissel Kobe

Five youths travel, including Héctor Fort, who was not on the Vigo list

After playing the last league game in Vigo, Barça traveled to Japan to play a friendly against Andrés Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe on Tuesday.

Barça, which is traveling without the president Joan Laporta, has provided the squad list after the Balaídos game. There are two novelties regarding the call for the match against Celta. This is the Mexican defender, Julián Araujo, a right-back who will play with the ‘2’ and who has not been able to act throughout the season either with the first team or with the subsidiary because his registration arrived late in the market of winter. The other novelty is the youthful Héctor Fort.

Juveniles and low

There are five youth players who travel with the first team: Héctor Fort, Pau Prim, Dani Rodríguez, Unai and Marc Guiu. Xavi’s casualties for the last game of the season are the injured Balde, Ronald Araujo and Pedri and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have already said goodbye to Barça.

The expedition departs on a charter flight from Santiago de Compostela this morning and should arrive at Haneda airport around 11:30 p.m. local time. On Tuesday they will face Andrés Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe at 12:30 Spanish time. The players, except the international ones, will start their holidays when they arrive in Barcelona.

