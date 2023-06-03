FC Barcelona overthrows Wolfsburg and wins the second title in its history

FC Barcelona players celebrate their Champions League victory against Wolfsburg on June 3, 2023 in Eindhoven. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

The Spaniards of FC Barcelona came back from afar, Saturday June 3 in Eindhoven, to scratch a second Champions League against the Wolfsburg “Loves” (3-2) after a stunning, spectacular and disputed final in a stadium. full and happy.

Led 2-0 at half-time, the Blaugrana turned the tide in a boosted second half which capsized with happiness the thousands of Catalan supporters who came to fill the PSV Stadion, filled with more than 33,000 people.

The Barça Femini party, which began in the sunny streets of Eindhoven, was however almost spoiled by the canonical departure of the “Wölfinnen”, more enterprising and ultra-efficient under the battering of Ewa Pajor (3e minute, 0-1) and Alexandra Popp (37e0-2).

But the Catalans have appropriated the motto of their opponents, “Immer Hungrig” (“always hungry”), to bite them back from the locker room. Patricia “Patri” Guijarro (48e50e) sounded the revolt, with the left foot then the head, and Fridolina Rölfo (70e) finished the job, setting off a devilish din in the blue and garnet-colored stands.

The “traumatic” memory of the defeat against Lyon

Two years after the inaugural title of 2021, the Barcelona women are furthering the dream of European hegemony that they are cultivating in the face of the weakening of Lyon, the sacred monster of women’s football with its eight crowns, eliminated in the spring in the quarter-finals . Memory “traumatic”, as the double Golden Ball Alexia Putellas admitted on Friday, from the final lost last season against OL is now behind her, with a bright future to cultivate.

They proved on Saturday that they had much more than silky technique and a host of stars in their squad. The triumph of Eindhoven is also the coronation of their steel mind, yet the first quality attributed to their German opponents.

The Louves bit into the kick-off in the too soft defense of the Spaniards. Pajor’s ninth goal this season in C1 and fourth in a European final for Popp, Ada Hegerberg’s record equaled, however, did not kill the suspense, thanks to the incredible resilience of the new European champions.

For Wolfburg, crowned in 2013 and 2014, it is one more cruel disappointment. This is the fourth continental final lost by the Germans after 2016, 2018 and 2020, each time against Lyon. Barça experienced these torments in 2019 and 2022, a difficult but surely beneficial learning experience when absorbing the pressure of these peaks of intoxication.

The team led by Jonatan Giraldez behaved like champions on Saturday and proudly concluded a disputed European campaign without Putellas, seriously injured last summer with the selection and only returned to the field at the end of April. The 2021 and 2022 Ballon d’Or received a crowd and an ovation as it entered the final minutes of the final, its first appearance this season in the competition. Something to complete the party on the Barça side.