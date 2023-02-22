The newspaper ‘El Mundo’ publishes a new document from the former referee claiming non-payment of receipts for a value of 267,047 euros

Negreira talks about receiving direct “indications” from the Barça presidents with whom he shared “confidence”

The ‘Negreira case’ continues to boil. After the first threatening burofax towards FC Barcelona, ​​the newspaper ‘El Mundo’ publishes a second document in the one that Enríquez Negreira demanded the debt that, in his assessment, FC Barcelona had with him for non-payment of some receipts.

This new document that has come to light corresponds to to December 3, 2018 and it is prior to the second in which he threatened to reveal “irregularities”.

Negreira, through his lawyer, recalled that “maintains a contract for the provision of services that lasts until the end of the current term of officel”. On this occasion it was defined that “since 2003, the company Dasnil 95, SL, operated by Mr. Enríquez, has been providing technical advisory services at the request of the presidents Mr. Laporta, Mr. Rosell and Mr. Bartomeu“.

“Favors from the professional to the personal”

The one who was vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees states that Barça has “required to work exclusively in such a way that it cannot provide services to third parties” and that his work was carried out “closely with the Presidency” to the point of transgress “many times the confidences and favors of the professional to the personal”.

The document states that “the non-payment of the invoices attached to this document relating to the provision of services from July to the current month of December, both inclusive, and totaling a due amount of 267,047 euros“.

10 day term

His tone changed and softened when he indicated that he wanted to “understand that this non-payment is due to some type of administrative error” and hoped that “it would be resolved happily for the good of all parties”. And he set a term of “10 business days” .

Negreira speaks of “misunderstanding” before turning up the tone again and reflecting that “otherwise, the attitude of FC Barcelona and especially that of Mr. Bartomeu will be incomprehensiblewhich would cause him deep disappointment after so many years of relationship, dand so many favors given, so many shared confidences“.

The ex-collegiate ends up trusting to solve the situation to avoid “greater evils and undesirable actions for both parties“.