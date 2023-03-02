Home Sports FC Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son
Sports

FC Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

by admin
FC Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

A second Ronaldinho for FC Barcelona: The Spanish top club has signed 18-year-old Joao Mendes, the son of his former Brazilian superstar. The Catalans confirmed this on Thursday.

Mendes follows in the footsteps of his famous father, who played in Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and was twice named world footballer during this time.

Mendes will initially appear for the club’s U19s, having previously completed a trial with the Spanish leaders’ youth team. Most recently, he was without a club for almost half a year.

Ronaldinho, 2002 world champion with Brazil, won the Champions League once and the league twice with the Catalans.

See also  Group infection of Brazilian athletes staying in hotel for Tokyo Olympics-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Dilly Dong #90 – Are we getting competitive...

“The first threat is ourselves, we must not...

The lighthouses of the Island of Elba, a...

Son of Ronaldinho signs for Barcelona – Football

Olimpia Milano-Partizan, nominative sale of tickets. The decision...

Peter Prevc spoke up after a gruesome fall....

Juventus, Danilo renews until 2025. Transfer market news

Surprise gold Norway! Germany and Sweden on the...

Napa Man With ‘White Privilege Card’ Sentenced to...

How Mario Lemieux Beat Cancer — And Started...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy