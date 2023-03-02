A second Ronaldinho for FC Barcelona: The Spanish top club has signed 18-year-old Joao Mendes, the son of his former Brazilian superstar. The Catalans confirmed this on Thursday.

Mendes follows in the footsteps of his famous father, who played in Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and was twice named world footballer during this time.

Mendes will initially appear for the club’s U19s, having previously completed a trial with the Spanish leaders’ youth team. Most recently, he was without a club for almost half a year.

Ronaldinho, 2002 world champion with Brazil, won the Champions League once and the league twice with the Catalans.