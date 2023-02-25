Xavi’s men can hit LaLiga, leaving Real Madrid ten points behind after the draw in the derby against Atlético

The best way to turn the page on goodbye in the Europa League is to recover the league tone with the eighth consecutive victory

Before the Madrid derby, Barça had plenty of reasons to travel to Almería with a special motivation. There is the elimination at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Or the need to win without two of the team’s benchmarks so far this season, Pedri and Dembélé. Even the fight for the Pichichi is a powerful argument for Lewandowski’s goals to lead the blaugrana to victory. Also the Zamora of Ter Stegen, who has only conceded seven goals in 22 days.

Xavi, in fact, will not need to encourage his players too much in the hours before they take the field. There is too much at stake and, this Sunday more than ever, Barça is obliged to add three points. Failing is not an option and, at this point, being wrong is not allowed.

Free way to the title

And, as if that were not enough, Real Madrid dropped two more points in the derby against Atlético de Madrid after a draw that is already a very bad result for the whites, but which would turn into a lousy one, in practically the surrender madridista in LaLiga, if Xavi’s men return to Barcelona with a victory. The team coached by Ancelotti is seven points behind the championship leader, an important difference that in Almería can be much more so. Winning would mean achieving an advantage of ten points over the second classified.

Translated on paper, Madrid, to reach Barça, would need a minimum of four games to close the gap in which they should add three by three and the blaugrana just the opposite. LaLiga, the priority objective of Xavi’s project in his first full year on the Camp Nou bench, would remain in his hands. Winning today is everything at a sporting level, it is starting to really win.

intractable at home

To date, Barça have played twelve games away from home, where they have shown impressive efficiency. Except for the visit to the Santiago Bernabéu, where the three points were left, the team has won each and every one of its outings, including stadiums as complicated as Anoeta, La Cerámica, the Metropolitano or the Benito Villamarín. In fact, Real Madrid’s is still the only defeat that appears in the blaugrana’s results account this season in LaLiga.

The blaugrana squad, working in the Ciutat Esportiva before traveling to Almería | JAVI FERRANDIZ

Winning the team led by the Catalan, Joan Francesc Ferrer, ‘Rubi’, would mean chaining the seventh consecutive win away from home, numbers that prove the consistency and seriousness with which Barça is competing, which wants to recover the hegemony of Spanish football for the fast track

This streak away from the Camp Nou is accompanied by another that also speaks highly of the firmness with which the Catalans defend their lead. And it is that the team has seven victories in a row counting the games at home and away, so returning with the three points would allow them to reach eight and, incidentally, add 62 points out of a possible 69, a mark that only two coaches share in the history of the competition: Pep Guardiola in the 2010-11 season and Tito Vilanova in the 2012-13 season. Xavi hopes to write his name next to two coaches who, with those numbers, did not fail and ended up being champions with Barça.

It’s not all numbers

Beyond the statistics that allow us to dream of a title that the club has not enjoyed since the 2018-19 season, the project, still under construction as Europe has shown, cannot afford to doubt. The foundations look very good, but they are not sufficiently established to appear fragile. Winning today is turning the page goodbye to the Europa League, overcoming disappointment and almost definitively focusing (with permission from the Cup semifinal against Real Madrid) on the title marked in red, publicly and privately. It means going back to the positive dynamic installed in the dressing room led by Xavi, whose work at the helm of the team has returned the illusion to Barcelona fans.