FC Barcelona to Face Real Madrid in Spanish League Classic

On Saturday, October 28, FC Barcelona will go head-to-head against Real Madrid in a highly anticipated match of the Spanish League Classic. The game will take place at 10:15am Eastern Time in the United States and at 8:15am Central time in Mexico.

Preview of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid’s Performance

FC Barcelona aims to assert their dominance while playing at home in the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, as their usual home ground, Camp Nou, is undergoing repairs. Last week, the team, led by Xavi Hernandez, secured a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. With 24 points, Barcelona currently holds the third position, trailing behind Real Madrid and Girona, who have accumulated 25 points.

On the other hand, Real Madrid recently drew 1-1 against Sevilla. Unlike Barcelona’s unbeaten streak, Carlo Ancelotti’s team has suffered one defeat in this championship. Real Madrid has won all five home games in the Liga 2023-2024 season but has faced mixed results away from the Santiago Bernabeu, securing four wins, one draw, and one defeat.

The two teams also competed in the UEFA Champions League during the week. Barcelona emerged victorious against Shakhtar with a 2-1 score, while Real Madrid also won against Sporting Braga by the same margin in Portugal. Xavi Hernandez strategically rested some key starters to prepare for the crucial duel against Real Madrid. There were initial concerns about a possible injury to Jude Bellingham, one of Madrid’s star players, but he confirmed his fitness to start the match.

In terms of the recent history between the two teams, their last encounter was during the summer preseason in the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour. Barcelona emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline against Real Madrid, with goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Fermín López Marín, and Ferrán Torres.

Match Schedule and TV Coverage

The FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid game will take place on Saturday, October 28, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 10:15am Eastern Time. For Mexican viewers, the match will be broadcasted at 8:15am Central time.

In the United States, the game will be televised on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Fubo. In Mexico, Sky Sports and Blue to Go will provide the television coverage.

