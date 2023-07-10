FC Barcelona transfer market

10/07/2023

The sports management works to reinforce the right back, the midfielder and the forward, without ruling out market opportunities

Arda Güler finally opted for the offer from Real Madrid and Marcelo Brozovic fell for the money from Saudi Arabia

The sports management of Barça works, even with all the economic difficulties, financial fair play and salary limit, in the preparation of a squad that allows Xavi Hernández’s team to take a leap in quality. The Blaugrana team has won the League this season after three years of drought. And he has done it with unquestionable authority, four days to go.

But the project has not been able to compete in Europe. Hence, the club seeks to reinforce some positions that are considered improvable. The sports management has already finalized the arrival of Ilkay Gündogan, a piece called to make a difference in creation. But there is still much work to be done. The priority is to find a top-level replacement for Sergio Busquets and reinforce the attack line with a striker.

If the economy allows it, the third position to reinforce is that of right back to return Jules Koundé to his natural position as center back. From there, the club is attentive to the opportunities that the market can offer in terms of footballers who would arrive with the letter of freedom or future options.

Footballers that interest FC Barcelona for this summer market that opens on Saturday:

Vitor Roque

The Athletico Paranaense striker is a bet on the future that Barça wants to tie up as soon as possible to prevent him from escaping. Thus, even if the operation closes this summer, it is possible that Vitor Roque will continue in Brazil until the winter market or until the end of the season. Barça has the negotiation with the Coritiba team for 35 million plus another ten in variables on track.

Oriol Romeu

At the moment it is the most feasible option to fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Busquets. Oriol Romeu knows first-hand the Barça style from his time in its lower categories, from children to youth. He even made his first team debut under Pep Guardiola, playing two games, against Sevilla in the European Super Cup, and Deportivo, in the League.

It was precisely the presence of Busquets that barred his way. Twelve years later and after going through the ranks of Chelsea, Valencia, Suttgart, Southampton and Girona, the doors of Barça can be opened again.

The good relationship between Barça and Girona could facilitate the negotiation. Its initial price is slightly above eight million. A price that the Blaugrana club wants to divide between fixed and assumable variables.

Gerard Gumbau

It is an option at zero cost, having concluded his contract with Elche. At 28, the former youth player has gained experience in the First Division. And he also knows the house and the Barça style. He came to Barça in 2014 to reinforce the subsidiary and Luis Enrique gave him the alternative with the first team, with which he played eight games.

Daniel Parejo

A case similar to that of Íñigo Martínez, in the sense that It is not the first time that Barça thinks of the Villarreal midfielder. It was also Ernesto Valverde who proposed his signing, but the operation did not materialize. It is a profile that he likes and his seniority would help his integration. At 34 years old, Barça would be willing to make him a proposal for one season plus another optional one. All conditioned, of course, to an agreement with the group groguet.

Martin Zubimendi

Xavi Hernández has had no qualms about indicating him as his favorite to be the ‘new Busquets’. A sincerity that cost him a public ‘reprimand’ from the sports director of Real Sociedad, Roberto Olabe. Zubimendi’s option, however, is parked, because the txuri urdin club is not willing to reduce the 60 million of its termination clausea prohibitive amount for Barça’s coffers if there is not an unexpected turn in the Blaugrana economy during the two months that the summer market will last.

João Cancelo

Barça already tried to sign him, in the form of a loan, during the winter market, but in the end he ended up at Bayern. The Bavarian team will not execute the purchase option, so the Portuguese is once again an option to strengthen the position of right back. His representative, Jorge Mendes, has already transferred Barça’s interest to Manchester City, although the operation has yet to mature.

Ivan Fresneda

The Valladolid full-back wins integers to reinforce that position of right-back that limps in the Blaugrana squad. Barça will test the incorporation of him, but in no way assume the 20 million stipulated in his contract as a termination clause.

Yannick Carrasco

Barça secured a purchase option for the Belgian worth 19 million when they agreed with Atlético on the transfer of Memphis Depay. Yannick Carrasco is a profile that the coaching staff like a lot, but Barça has already decided that it will not execute that purchase option. Thus, the arrival of the lane is subject to a possible exchange of players with the mattress set.