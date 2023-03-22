Status: 03/20/2023 10:39 a.m

After the Clásico triumph on Sunday evening (March 19, 2023) against arch-rival Real Madrid, FC Barcelona can plan the celebration of its 27th title win in the Spanish football championship.

With national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, the Catalans won the decisive summit meeting with the defending champion 2-1 (1-1). With his third success in a row, Barca extended their lead over the team of international Antonio Rüdiger and Rio world champion Toni Kroos to twelve points at the top of the table twelve rounds before the end of the season.

“The gap is bigger than before and it’s even more difficult, but we’ll do our best until the last game,” said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti despite that. “You have to lose four games and we have to win everything. It’s not impossible, but it’s very difficult,” said Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Unfortunate start for Barcelona

For the hosts, who last won the championship four years ago, the prestigious duel started extremely unfavorably. Barca fell behind after just nine minutes with an own goal from Ronald Araujo, who headed a Real Madrid cross from Vinicius Junior into Ter Stegen’s own goal. Shortly before the break, however, Sergi Roberto equalized for Barcelona (45th).

Lewandowski’s hoe initiates the winning goal

After the change of sides, both Barca and Real looked in vain for opportunities to score the decisive goal. The goalscorers Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) and Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) were therefore unable to stage themselves. Frank Kessie redeemed the hosts in the second minute of stoppage time with his winning goal – Lewandowski had started the scene with a hack trick worth seeing.

Kroos was substituted 28 minutes before the end of the game. The success meant Barcelona’s third win in the fourth Clasico of the current season. The Blancos from the capital had won the first leg 3-1. After that, however, Ter Stegen and Co. won first in Saudi Arabia in the final of the Spanish Supercup also 3:1 and at the beginning of the month in Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Spanish Cup competition 1:0. The second leg will take place in Barcelona on April 5th.

Explosiveness due to the referee scandal

The duel of the giants, which was groundbreaking for the championship, had additional explosiveness due to the referee affair about Barcelona, ​​which has been making waves for weeks.

In the scandal surrounding years of payments by the Catalans to a referee official of the national association, Real wants to appear as a party in the event of a trial. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has denied any wrongdoing by his club since the suspicion was unveiled.

Atlético confidently against Valencia

The day before, Atlético Madrid had had no trouble against relegation candidate FC Valencia. With the home win, the team is on course for the Champions League – but third place is likely to be the maximum this season. But the Madrilenians keep it consistent: With a 3-0 (1-0) win over Valencia, coach Diego Simeone’s team increased their lead in fifth place to nine points for the time being.

Antoine Griezmann (2nd left) cheers with Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann gave the hosts the lead with a direct shot from the penalty area (23′). Valencia also scored shortly afterwards, but the VAR took back the goal from Hugo Duro (29th) because there had been a foul in the formation.

Shortly after the restart, Yannick Carrasco increased for Atletico (49th). Thomas Lemar, who had just come on as a substitute, made it all clear with a header from five meters to make it 3-0 (67th). Gaya hit the post for the guests (78th). Valencia could not avoid the 14th defeat. This leaves the traditional club with 26 points in acute danger of relegation in 17th place.