Brilliant victory against Sevilla and Barça is already eight points ahead of Madrid. There are two defeats and two draws difference, more setbacks than they have had in the first twenty games of the championship… And that, assuming that Madrid win the remaining eighteen games, which they will not win. The advantage is very important, I dare say definitive given the performance and the sensations offered by both teams.

This is a cycle change in Spanish football. It was seen in the Euro Cup final with the bath that Xavi’s team gave to Ancelotti’s team and it is confirmed game by game so far this year. Barça is on a clear and solid upward line and Madrid’s fall is too resounding to be taken as an accident. Barca go up because Pedri, Gavi, Araujo and Balde, young people with talent and hunger for glory, go up. And Madrid goes down because Modric, Kroos and Benzema, veteran players, tired and with a full stomach, go down.

That said, of course Madrid can win the Club World Cup. But right now it’s a nuisance, if he wins it doesn’t change anything but if he loses it would be a catastrophe. And of course he can advance in the Champions League, against a Liverpool that is worse off than him. But the true barometer is the Leaguewhich sets the trend and the reality of a team.

The Champions League is the reflection of a moment. When is it played, against whom, a bad day, a post, the referee, a penalty, an injury, a sanction, a stroke of luck or bad luck… Surely, now Barça would beat Inter, but it was in October . The League is won by the best.

Look, Barça has only gone one game without scoring, the first against Rayo. Madrid, two, but they are two of the last three. In the five games in 2023, Barça have won fifteen points and Madrid seven. There are the eight points of advantage. In short, in the five weeks of 2023, Barça has won the Super Cup against Madrid and has taken eight points from them in the League. If this is not a cycle change, it is very similar to it. Very much.