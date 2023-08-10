FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessié: Evaluating his Impact and Transfer After a Promising Season

FC Barcelona Agrees to Transfer Midfielder Franck Kessié to Al-Ahli SC for €12.5 million

In a surprising turn of events, FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli SC have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Franck Kessié. The Catalan club announced the deal on Wednesday, marking a significant move in their summer transfer activity.

Kessié, who joined Barcelona last summer following the expiration of his contract with Italian side AC Milan, had an impressive tenure with the Spanish giants. Despite not being a regular in Xavi Hernández’s starting lineup, the 26-year-old put in a commendable performance throughout the season. He appeared in a total of 43 games, 16 of which he started.

During his time at Barcelona, Kessié made a lasting impact with standout performances against their arch-rivals Real Madrid. In the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, he played a vital role in securing an advantage for the blaugrana by causing an own goal. Moreover, in a league game, he came to the rescue with a winning goal in added time. Additionally, Kessié also earned recognition for being the scorer of Barcelona’s 3,000th goal at the prestigious Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona’s ongoing economic struggles compelled the club to part ways with the talented midfielder during this summer transfer window. In the midst of financial constraints, the €12.5 million received from the transfer fee will undoubtedly provide some relief to the club’s coffers. It is worth noting that Kessié had initially joined Barcelona on a free transfer just a year ago, making his transfer fee a significant gain for the club.

As the deal between Barcelona and Al-Ahli SC reaches its final stages, fans and football analysts alike eagerly await official confirmation and more details regarding the transfer.

